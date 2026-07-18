‘It’s okay to fail’: Sandesh Johnny’s Hyderabad special celebrates bad students and late bloomers
Not everyone peaks in school. Sandesh Johnny certainly didn’t — and he’s perfectly happy about it. In fact, the comedian has built an entire stand-up special around that very idea. In Neeche Se Topper, he celebrates the underdogs — the students who never topped a class, the employees who never quite fit the mould, and the dreamers who discovered that life doesn’t always reward the conventional path. Drawing from his own experiences as a self-confessed “bad student,” Sandesh turns failures, embarrassing moments and career detours into relatable comedy. Ahead of his Hyderabad show, he speaks about why failure is funnier than success, the importance of being unapologetically honest on stage, and the city’s ever-welcoming audiences.
Neeche Se Topper: comedian Sandesh Johnny turns life’s failures into laugh-out-loud stand-up
Excerpts:
The title Neeche Se Topper is instantly relatable. What inspired it?
I was never a good student. From class 12 onwards, I failed a lot and never took studies too seriously. Yet life somehow worked out. We constantly hear stories about hard work and motivation, but there are people who simply wing it and still do okay. This show is about that journey — a bad student who somehow gets by.
Why do audiences connect so strongly with stories of failure?
Success inspires, but failure makes people laugh. If I tell you I climbed Mount Everest, you’ll admire me. If I tell you I slipped while climbing a small hill, that’s entertaining. Failure is relatable because everyone has experienced it.
Your comedy feels deeply personal. How do you balance honesty and entertainment?
My job is to live life and then report it on stage. Most of my stories are true; only the jokes are exaggerated. I’m not trying to preach or teach a lesson. I simply tell my truth, and sometimes it becomes the audience’s truth too.
When did you realise your embarrassing moments were your best material?
Even before stand-up, my friends would laugh whenever I narrated my worst days. Comedy rewards honesty. The more shameless and vulnerable you are on stage, the more people relate to you.
What keeps every show fresh?
I stay connected with current events and what young people are talking about. The show evolves with the times, so it always feels relevant.
What makes Hyderabad audiences special?
Hyderabad is one of my favourite cities because I can switch between Hindi, English, Telugu and Southern Urdu. I also studied and worked here, so many stories in Neeche Se Topper are rooted in my Hyderabad experiences.
What do you hope audiences take away from the show?
That it’s okay to fail. If everything had gone according to plan, I would’ve never discovered stand-up comedy. Life is much bigger than a report card, and sometimes failure opens doors success never could. Neeche Se Topper is for everyone who has ever felt like they weren’t good enough.
Tickets start at ₹299. July 19, 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.
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