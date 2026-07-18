‘It’s okay to fail’: Sandesh Johnny’s Hyderabad special celebrates bad students and late bloomers

Not everyone peaks in school. Sandesh Johnny certainly didn’t — and he’s perfectly happy about it. In fact, the comedian has built an entire stand-up special around that very idea. In Neeche Se Topper, he celebrates the underdogs — the students who never topped a class, the employees who never quite fit the mould, and the dreamers who discovered that life doesn’t always reward the conventional path. Drawing from his own experiences as a self-confessed “bad student,” Sandesh turns failures, embarrassing moments and career detours into relatable comedy. Ahead of his Hyderabad show, he speaks about why failure is funnier than success, the importance of being unapologetically honest on stage, and the city’s ever-welcoming audiences.

Neeche Se Topper: comedian Sandesh Johnny turns life’s failures into laugh-out-loud stand-up

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