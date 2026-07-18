Varun Karyakarte’s latest show in Hyderabad turns everyday bugs into comedy

Varun Karyakarte has found a way to make life’s glitches work in his favour. A test engineer by profession and a comedian by passion, he approaches stand-up with the same methodical precision he applies to software — except instead of filing defects, he files jokes. His latest show, Sanity Testing, plays on the engineering term while turning everyday frustrations into punchlines. “Sanity Testing is a double entendre,” he explains. “As a test engineer, we check whether an application is working as intended. If it isn’t, we file a defect. My idea was to use the same approach for jokes. Whenever something bad happens in my life, I immediately file a joke about it. When life throws a bug at you, you report it to the audience and laughter is the only patch that can fix it.”

From Goa plans to caffeine crashes, Varun Karyakarte turns everyday frustrations into punchlines on stage with Sanity Testing in Hyderabad

The recurring “bugs” in his own life are instantly familiar: friends endlessly postponing a Goa trip, managers calling after work for a “quick sanity check,” and a caffeine addiction that, ironically, is the only thing keeping him sane. “There are a few deeply personal bits in the show that were extremely difficult for me to narrate at first,” he says. “But over time, I found ways to deliver them without losing my sanity.”