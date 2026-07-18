What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Here's a list of things to do in Hyderabad

1. Myths and monsters

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Myths and monsters

July 17 | Panjagutta

Bringing Homer’s classic book to the screen,

The Odyssey follows Odysseus’s gruesome journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, and Lupita Nyong’o, among others.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Crustacean craze

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Crustacean craze

July 19 | Somajiguda

Lobster Brunch invites you to gather with friends and family for a Sunday feast featuring grills, fresh lobster and an assortment of desserts.

Prices start at `1,770. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Verandah - The Park.

3. Spellbound serenade

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Spellbound serenade

July 19 | Madhapur

Sukoon India Tour, led by Utkarsh Sharma, weaves heartfelt storytelling and timeless ghazals.

Tickets start at `4,720. 6.30 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.

4. Comedy bliss

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Comedy bliss

July 18 | Madhapur

Abhijeet Deshpande Live explores the ups and downs of life with humorous observations and storytelling that make you laugh out loud.

Tickets start at `349. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

5. Sonic intervention

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Sonic intervention

July 17 | Kondapur

Amritha Ranjan takes the stage with Bollywood favourites and a high-energy performance.

Tickets start at `560. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.

6. Asian exploration

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Asian exploration

Signature Set Lunch encourages you to experience a thoughtfully curated pan Asian menu featuring handcrafted dim sum, sushi and other culinary delights.

Prices start at `1,313. 12 pm. At KOKO.

7. Drama club

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Drama club

July 18 | Banjara Hills

PARK, a Hindi play, transforms a public space into a metaphor for society as three strangers explore their individual identities.

Free entry. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.

8. Melody unbound

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23
Melody unbound

July 18 | Gandipet

Saturday Live presents Dany & Krish bringing you a vibrant mix of classics and acoustic renditions.

Tickets start at `200. 6.30 pm. At Brew Times.

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