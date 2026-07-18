What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 17 and July 23

July 17 | Panjagutta
Bringing Homer’s classic book to the screen,
The Odyssey follows Odysseus’s gruesome journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, and Lupita Nyong’o, among others.
In theatres. Details: Online.
July 19 | Somajiguda
Lobster Brunch invites you to gather with friends and family for a Sunday feast featuring grills, fresh lobster and an assortment of desserts.
Prices start at `1,770. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Verandah - The Park.
July 19 | Madhapur
Sukoon India Tour, led by Utkarsh Sharma, weaves heartfelt storytelling and timeless ghazals.
Tickets start at `4,720. 6.30 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.
July 18 | Madhapur
Abhijeet Deshpande Live explores the ups and downs of life with humorous observations and storytelling that make you laugh out loud.
Tickets start at `349. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
July 17 | Kondapur
Amritha Ranjan takes the stage with Bollywood favourites and a high-energy performance.
Tickets start at `560. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.
Signature Set Lunch encourages you to experience a thoughtfully curated pan Asian menu featuring handcrafted dim sum, sushi and other culinary delights.
Prices start at `1,313. 12 pm. At KOKO.
July 18 | Banjara Hills
PARK, a Hindi play, transforms a public space into a metaphor for society as three strangers explore their individual identities.
Free entry. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.
July 18 | Gandipet
Saturday Live presents Dany & Krish bringing you a vibrant mix of classics and acoustic renditions.
Tickets start at `200. 6.30 pm. At Brew Times.