From Sriharikota to Orbit: Cosmic Bloom collection sends India’s lotus diamond into space

Rather than simply drawing inspiration from space, the collection is connected to a documented moment in India’s scientific history, giving each piece a tangible link to the mission.

At the centre of this mission is the Cosmic Bloom, a one-of-a-kind lotus-inspired jewel handcrafted in hallmarked gold and set with 32 pear-cut lab-grown diamonds, all grown and crafted in India. The jewel travelled aboard Vikram 1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, reaching low Earth orbit at an altitude of 453 km within 16 minutes of launch.