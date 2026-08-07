From Sriharikota to Orbit: Cosmic Bloom collection sends India’s lotus diamond into space

Jewellery and outer space are not as far-fetched a combination as you might think. Cosmos Diamonds and Skyroot Aerospace know that better than anyone else. On July 18, they sent a diamond lotus to low Earth orbit aboard Vikram 1. The Cosmic Bloom collection, launched this month, was born directly from that mission. Every piece carries a direct, authenticated link to an actual orbital mission.
India’s lotus takes flight aboard Vikram 1
Rather than simply drawing inspiration from space, the collection is connected to a documented moment in India’s scientific history, giving each piece a tangible link to the mission.
At the centre of this mission is the Cosmic Bloom, a one-of-a-kind lotus-inspired jewel handcrafted in hallmarked gold and set with 32 pear-cut lab-grown diamonds, all grown and crafted in India. The jewel travelled aboard Vikram 1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, reaching low Earth orbit at an altitude of 453 km within 16 minutes of launch.
Sanjana Tripuramallu, founder and creative force behind Cosmos Diamonds, says the collaboration became meaningful when the team realised that the science behind creating a lab-grown diamond and launching a rocket shares common principles—extreme heat, pressure, precision, and engineering. “What began as a conversation about whether a diamond could travel to space evolved into a partnership that celebrated innovation across two very different industries.”
Rather than creating jewellery inspired by the idea of space, Cosmos first established the mission and then designed a collection around its story.
“The Cosmic Bloom collection is the most personal thing I have built with Cosmos. It started with a question: can we actually put a diamond in space? What followed was over a year of work that changed the way I think about jewellery, craft, and what it means to create something that lasts,” says Sanjana.
The lotus was not chosen simply because it was beautiful. “It was chosen because it is India,” she says, adding, “You see it in our temples, our art, and our mythology. It has travelled through centuries and still feels completely alive. To send that symbol to space, to have it represent India on this mission, felt right in a way that is hard to explain.”
Beyond its symbolism, the lotus is also one of the most technically demanding forms to execute in fine jewellery. Each individual petal requires precise setting, while the geometry of the design must remain perfectly balanced across all 32 pear-cut diamonds. The craftsmanship demands exceptional precision, patience, and technical expertise—qualities that mirror the engineering discipline required to build a launch vehicle.
Sanjana wants people to feel that they are wearing something that was part of a real moment in history. “Not inspired by it. Part of it. Every piece in the Cosmic Bloom collection carries the provenance of the day Indian fine jewellery reached orbit. That story does not fade. It only becomes more meaningful with time,” she adds.
The Cosmic Bloom collection comprises rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, and statement jewellery designed for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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