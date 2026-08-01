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Sapna Mehta on Prism 2.0, coloured gemstones and jewellery as personal style

From London blue topaz to garnet, Prism 2.0 reimagines colour, light and asymmetry as the essentials of modern personal style
Prism 2.0 gemstone jewellery highlighting light, colour and contemporary design in 9kt gold
Prism 2.0 by Sapna Mehta Jewellery
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3 min read

Just like fashion is expected to move with you, adapting to your lifestyle and choices, jewellery, too, is an integral part of personal style. And Sapna Mehta knows this very well. Founder and creative director of Sapna Mehta Jewellery, her latest collection, Prism 2.0, is a vibrant celebration of light, colour and individuality, where each gemstone tells its own story through a distinctive interplay of brilliance and form.

Balancing playful colour with refined craftsmanship

Sapna Mehta Jewellery Prism 2.0 ring featuring London blue topaz, peridot, citrine, garnet and diamonds in 9kt gold
Aira

Crafted in 9kt gold and adorned with an expressive composition of London blue topaz, peridot, citrine, garnet and natural diamonds, the collection captures the beauty of contrast and the art of self-expression. Abstract gemstone arrangements and a thoughtful mix of cuts create a sense of rhythm, movement and visual intrigue, allowing each piece to feel effortlessly dynamic rather than perfectly symmetrical. Delicate pavé diamond accents illuminate the design, while sculptural gold frameworks provide structure and sophistication. Balancing playful creativity with refined craftsmanship, Prism 2.0 evokes the ever-changing nature of light through a contemporary high-jewellery lens.

Close-up of coloured gemstone jewellery from Sapna Mehta’s Prism 2.0 collection with abstract stone arrangement
Amara

“Prism 2.0 is a natural evolution of our original Prism collection, born from my enduring fascination with colour and the emotions it evokes. Every colour carries its own essence and symbolism; blue evokes the tranquillity of the ocean and open skies, green reflects renewal and nature, yellow captures warmth and optimism, while deep reds embody passion and strength. With Prism 2.0, I wanted to build upon this philosophy and create a collection that celebrates colour as a form of self-expression,” explains Sapna.

Contemporary gemstone earrings from Prism 2.0 showcasing mixed cuts and pavé diamond accents
Halo

The collection is a celebration of colour in its purest form. Each gemstone was chosen for the emotion and personality it brings to the collection. “London blue topaz offers depth and sophistication, peridot introduces a vibrant freshness, citrine radiates warmth and optimism, while garnet adds richness and intensity,” says Sapna, adding that she carefully considered how each gemstone would interact with light through its cut, orientation and placement. “Rather than simply showcasing colour, the collection allows light to animate each gemstone, revealing new dimensions and subtle shifts with every angle,” she says.

Prism 2.0 gemstone jewellery highlighting light, colour and contemporary design in 9kt gold
Om

The collection embraces abstract gemstone arrangements rather than symmetry. And that is a take-off from nature, which rarely follows perfect symmetry, yet is inherently beautiful. “I wanted Prism 2.0 to reflect that same effortless balance. The diversity of gemstone cuts is integral to the personality of the collection. Emerald, pear, oval, cushion and round cuts each interact with light differently, creating contrast in brilliance and texture. It allows every design to feel layered and visually engaging. The interplay of different cuts enhances the contemporary aesthetic while ensuring each piece possesses its own distinctive character.”

Rs 45,000 onwards. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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Prism 2.0 gemstone jewellery highlighting light, colour and contemporary design in 9kt gold
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