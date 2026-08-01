Sapna Mehta on Prism 2.0, coloured gemstones and jewellery as personal style

The collection embraces abstract gemstone arrangements rather than symmetry. And that is a take-off from nature, which rarely follows perfect symmetry, yet is inherently beautiful. “I wanted Prism 2.0 to reflect that same effortless balance. The diversity of gemstone cuts is integral to the personality of the collection. Emerald, pear, oval, cushion and round cuts each interact with light differently, creating contrast in brilliance and texture. It allows every design to feel layered and visually engaging. The interplay of different cuts enhances the contemporary aesthetic while ensuring each piece possesses its own distinctive character.”

Rs 45,000 onwards. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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