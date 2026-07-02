Shweta Gupta’s vibrant gemstone designs blend heritage and contemporary luxury

From amethyst and aquamarine to coral, turquoise and multi-stone compositions, Jewels by Shweta, the luxury jewellery brand based in Jaipur, is in an phase of creative exploration. The designs feel dynamic yet refined, with delicate drops, elongated lines and clustered settings that catch the light with every movement. Inspired by the freshness of spring, the collection brings together a vibrant mix of gemstones set in sculptural silhouettes.
For founder and creative director Shweta Gupta, Jaipur has always been a source of inspiration. “The city is a beautiful canvas of colour, from its historic architecture and bustling bazaars to its royal heritage and vibrant culture. With this collection, I wanted to capture that sense of joy, and timeless beauty through an expressive palette of coloured gemstones. Each piece reflects the spirit of Jaipur while being designed for the modern woman who appreciates both heritage and contemporary elegance,” she shares.
Shweta believes that luxury should feel effortless. While the gemstones lend the collection a bold and expressive character, the silhouettes are intentionally versatile. “I wanted each piece to make a statement without feeling overwhelming, allowing it to be styled just as easily for everyday moments as for special occasions. The goal was to create jewellery that becomes a natural extension of the wearer, rather than something reserved only for special events,” she explains.
Growing up in Jaipur, Shweta was constantly surrounded by extraordinary artistry, gemstones and generations of jewellery-making expertise. That environment shaped her appreciation for craftsmanship from an early age. “Jaipur continues to influence every aspect of my work—from the colours I gravitate towards and the gemstones I select to the intricate detailing and artisanal techniques that define our creations. It is a city where tradition and creativity coexist beautifully, and that balance is central to my design philosophy,” she says.
Every piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans who have inherited and refined their craft over generations. “It’s this human touch that gives each piece its character and individuality,” says Shweta, who believes coloured gemstones are playing an increasingly significant role in contemporary fine jewellery.
“Today’s clientele are looking beyond convention and are drawn to stones that tell a story, evoke emotion or reflect their personality. Emeralds, sapphires, rubies, tourmalines and other vibrant gemstones bring a unique sense of character and artistry to jewellery, making them especially relevant for a new generation of collectors seeking pieces that feel both personal and distinctive,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 25,000. Available online.