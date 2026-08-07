Ivory dreams and hand-painted florals define Payal Jain’s understated Echoes of Spring line

Balancing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities, Echoes of Spring offers a graceful approach to elevated everyday wear, where softness, movement, and delicate detailing take centre stage.

Payal says the collection is rooted in the quiet beauty of spring that unfolds gently over time. “This summer, I wanted to capture that feeling through delicate floral formations, reinterpreting them as soft, airy prints on feather-light cotton gauze and mulmul,” she explains. “The collection is built around easy, versatile silhouettes that feel light, relaxed, and perfectly suited to the season.”