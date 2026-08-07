Ivory dreams and hand-painted florals define Payal Jain’s understated Echoes of Spring line

Spring is often defined by floral prints, pastel hues, and flowing silhouettes. Designer Payal Jain’s new summer collection, Echoes of Spring, embraces this mood with understated elegance. Inspired by blooming sunflowers, baby’s breath, ivory rose petals, and lilies of paradise, the collection is a poetic ode to nature’s fleeting beauty. Crafted in a monochromatic palette of ivory cotton and translucent georgette, it translates the softness of spring into timeless silhouettes designed for effortless summer dressing.
Floral-inspired ivory dresses and breezy silhouettes for summer 2026
Balancing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities, Echoes of Spring offers a graceful approach to elevated everyday wear, where softness, movement, and delicate detailing take centre stage.
Payal says the collection is rooted in the quiet beauty of spring that unfolds gently over time. “This summer, I wanted to capture that feeling through delicate floral formations, reinterpreting them as soft, airy prints on feather-light cotton gauze and mulmul,” she explains. “The collection is built around easy, versatile silhouettes that feel light, relaxed, and perfectly suited to the season.”
The pieces feature delicate floral cutwork, lace trims, and subtle textural details that evoke understated elegance and effortless sophistication. Romantic day dresses and fluid silhouettes bring together femininity, ease, and contemporary refinement, capturing the dreamlike charm of the season.
The starting point was spring flowers such as sunflowers, lilies, and ivory roses. “Each flower carries its own character and rhythm,” says Payal. “Rather than reproducing them literally, we studied their form, movement, and layering, hand-painting each flower individually before bringing them together into delicate, painterly compositions.” The collection feels fresh and evocative without becoming overtly floral.
This season, the designer has worked almost entirely in ivory. “Ivory has always been my favourite canvas, especially for summer,” she says. “It has a quiet purity and freshness that allows every layer of the design to come through. It lets the prints, textures, and handcrafted details take centre stage while creating a sense of lightness.” She adds that the monochromatic palette makes the collection highly versatile, allowing each piece to transition easily across occasions.
Payal has also balanced romance with practicality. “The romance lies in the details—hand-painted florals, breezy prints, cotton lace accents, subtle embroidery, crochet, and delicate beadwork. The silhouettes remain relaxed, fluid, and easy to wear, designed to move naturally through the day. They are pieces that feel equally at home on holiday, at a summer lunch, or in everyday life,” she says.
Cotton and georgette are the key fabrics in the collection, making them ideal for the season. “Cotton gauze, mulmul, and georgette bring together breathability, softness, and movement,” she explains. “They are beautiful canvases for delicate prints and handcrafted detailing while remaining comfortable to wear through the warmest months.”
The craftsmanship is intentionally understated. Hand embroidery, beadwork, cotton lace, and floral cutwork are used sparingly to enhance the prints rather than compete with them. “It’s these quiet interventions that add texture, depth, and a distinctly handcrafted quality to each piece,” she says.
When it comes to styling, Payal believes versatility is key. “I love clothes that adapt to different moments. During the day, I’d style them simply with flat sandals and natural accessories. For the evening, a pair of heels, sculptural jewellery, and a light wrap can transform the same piece without losing its ease.”
She also feels women today are dressing more thoughtfully. “They are looking for clothes that are comfortable, versatile, and beautifully made—pieces that can be worn in different ways and enjoyed beyond a single season. There is also a growing appreciation for natural fabrics, craftsmanship, and clothes that feel personal rather than disposable,” she says.
Rs 9,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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