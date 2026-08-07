Nikhil Joseph on The Postbox’s new work and travel edit
Nikhil Joseph’s Chennai-based accessories label, The Postbox, just unveiled its latest collection of accessories for work, travel and home. This thoughtfully curated range of tech organisers and everyday accessories fits the bill for the modern professional and urban traveller. The collection is crafted using custom water-resistant coated nylon canvas paired with genuine Nappa leather, available in both smooth and pebbled finishes. The edit comes in five signature colours including red earth, charcoal, forest green, deep sea blue and terra and includes thoughtfully designed travel organisers, sleek laptop sleeves and refined desk accessories. We chat with Nikhil to know how he has balanced functionality with timeless aesthetics in this range.
How different are your products from those in the market?
We design products with a clear balance of form and function, reflecting on human experiences, habits and how they go about everyday living. There are tactile touchpoints in our styles that very subconsciously blend into the lifestyle yet don’t seem too apparent to the naked eye. The use of magnets, pockets and loops aids in hooking, sealing and quick access while on the move.
What are the types of bags that should always be in one’s wardrobe collection?
Besides the everyday messenger bag or backpack, I believe everyone should have at least two kinds of crossbody bags, a compact and a large style made with either canvas or leather, based on their style preference.
What are your design inspirations?
Our design inspiration stems from architecture and human movement. We have a collection of three styles inspired by the work of Charles Correa – one of India’s foremost architects.
Give us an outline on your upcoming collection.
For our upcoming collection, we are borrowing inspiration from curved, fluid spaces that add a touch of grace and timelessness. Rounded edges, long handles and stitch details with a balance of some of our hallmark functional elements at play. Through this collection, we also plan to work with natural suede, expanding our material explorations to a very tactile, soft material.
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