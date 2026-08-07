Nikhil Joseph on The Postbox’s new work and travel edit

Nikhil Joseph’s Chennai-based accessories label, The Postbox, just unveiled its latest collection of accessories for work, travel and home. This thoughtfully curated range of tech organisers and everyday accessories fits the bill for the modern professional and urban traveller. The collection is crafted using custom water-resistant coated nylon canvas paired with genuine Nappa leather, available in both smooth and pebbled finishes. The edit comes in five signature colours including red earth, charcoal, forest green, deep sea blue and terra and includes thoughtfully designed travel organisers, sleek laptop sleeves and refined desk accessories. We chat with Nikhil to know how he has balanced functionality with timeless aesthetics in this range.