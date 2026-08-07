Shivan & Narresh’s latest collections impress again with play of colours and forms

Celebrated designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja continue exploring the evocative artwork of Henri Matisse in their sartorial creations. And their latest safari and resort collections, Zuri & Maurice, are a befitting homage to the great artist. Zuri captures the quieter side of a safari holiday through Matisse’s world. Inspired by painterly works like The Window, Still Life with Lemons and Interior with Egyptian Curtains, the collection unfolds in soft shades of bone white, sand, muted ochre, smoke grey and ink black. Fabrics include crisp cottons, silks, chiffons, textured linens and the label’s signature Italian jerseys, alongside hyper-dimensional knitwear. Maurice is a celebration of colour, movement and the joy of resort living.

Inspired by Matisse’s The Blue Window, Bathers with a Turtle, Poppies and Still Life with Apples on a Pink Tablecloth, it has a vibrant palette of azure blues, radiant yellows, vivid reds and lush greens. Fluid resort silhouettes in lightweight cottons, luxurious silks, linens, airy chiffons and signature Italian jerseys are complemented by statement knitwear.

Shivan and Narresh take us through the same.