Shivan & Narresh’s latest collections impress again with play of colours and forms
Celebrated designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja continue exploring the evocative artwork of Henri Matisse in their sartorial creations. And their latest safari and resort collections, Zuri & Maurice, are a befitting homage to the great artist. Zuri captures the quieter side of a safari holiday through Matisse’s world. Inspired by painterly works like The Window, Still Life with Lemons and Interior with Egyptian Curtains, the collection unfolds in soft shades of bone white, sand, muted ochre, smoke grey and ink black. Fabrics include crisp cottons, silks, chiffons, textured linens and the label’s signature Italian jerseys, alongside hyper-dimensional knitwear. Maurice is a celebration of colour, movement and the joy of resort living.
Inspired by Matisse’s The Blue Window, Bathers with a Turtle, Poppies and Still Life with Apples on a Pink Tablecloth, it has a vibrant palette of azure blues, radiant yellows, vivid reds and lush greens. Fluid resort silhouettes in lightweight cottons, luxurious silks, linens, airy chiffons and signature Italian jerseys are complemented by statement knitwear.
Shivan and Narresh take us through the same.
What was it about Henri Matisse’s visual language that made him a perfect muse for a modern safari/resort lifestyle?
Shivan: What drew us to Henri Matisse was not just his visual language, but the extraordinary sense of freedom that runs through everything he created. His colours, organic forms and effortless compositions feel alive, intuitive and deeply joyful. We were also inspired by the way he approached his creative process with so much freedom, spontaneity and emotional honesty.
Narresh: The modern safari/resort lifestyle is also about freedom of movement, freedom to travel, and freedom to express individuality while remaining connected to nature. Matisse’s world naturally translated into contemporary resort dressing through relaxed silhouettes, expressive prints, artisanal textures, and a palette that feels both vibrant and grounded.
Your Indie dog, is also named Matisse. How did your personal bond with him influence or add emotional depth to the creation of this collection?
Shivan: Yes, our Indie is called Matisse. While the collection is rooted in the artistic legacy of Henri Matisse, having our little Matisse at home added a very personal layer to the journey. He’s endlessly curious, free-spirited and a constant reminder to embrace the joy of simple moments. Interestingly, much like our Indie, who is completely black, black became one of Zuri’s defining design elements. Inspired by the bold use of black as a contrasting force in Henri Matisse’s paintings, we used it extensively to accentuate the collection’s soft sand, nude and earthy tones, creating striking visual depth and graphic definition. While the inspiration began with the artist, our Matisse became a daily reminder of the spirit we wanted the collection to embody.
How did you translate Matisse’s specific “resort state of mind” from his paintings into wearable fashion?
Narresh: For us, it was always about translating a feeling. Matisse’s work carries an unmistakable resort-state-of-mind. There’s warmth, light, movement and an effortless joy that runs through his paintings. We wanted to capture that emotion rather than recreate his motifs.
We interpreted his expressive use of colour through bold yet balanced palettes, his organic forms through fluid silhouettes and relaxed layering, and his sense of spontaneity through ar tisanal textures, handcrafted details and painterly print compositions.
Every piece was designed to feel effortless, allowing the wearer to move freely while carrying the same optimism and ease that defines Matisse’s world. That’s how art evolved into a contemporary safari/resort wardrobe.
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