This swim and resort-wear label rolls out a collection inspired by Mauritius

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La Paz is a conscious and aspiring legacy brand founded in 2023. When we (my co-founder Anshul Yadav and I) went to Mexico, we visited a quaint little town called La Paz and had the experience of swimming with the whale shark. That experience was the beginning of La Paz, which means ‘peace’ in spanish. That truly resonated with the feel of the vacation brand we wanted to create, as we all feel at peace and joy when vacationing. We began with just the swimwear category and gradually introduced resortwear. Plus, having two younger sisters gave us the benefit of talking to their friends and understanding what they are really looking for. This showed us the way to a new line — La Teens — a younger extension of La Paz. It focuses on the 18–29 age group.