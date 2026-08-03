This swim and resort-wear label rolls out a collection inspired by Mauritius

La Paz has long believed that fashion and art deserve equal space in the same conversation. That philosophy finds its clearest expression in the brand’s spring/summer 2026 collection, Meet Us In Moris, where an artwork becomes the starting point of a journey rather than the finishing touch. The edit is centred around the Vaco Glass Top, hand-painted by artisans in Firozabad’s glass flamework clusters and inspired by the works of celebrated Mauritian artist Vaco Baissac. Travel has always informed La Paz’s design language and Meet Us In Moris traces its origins to what began as a holiday for three sisters in Mauritius. Co-founder Radhika Agarwal Yadav walks us through the collection and its vibrant offerings.
Tell us a bit about the brand and its new line, La Teens?
La Paz is a conscious and aspiring legacy brand founded in 2023. When we (my co-founder Anshul Yadav and I) went to Mexico, we visited a quaint little town called La Paz and had the experience of swimming with the whale shark. That experience was the beginning of La Paz, which means ‘peace’ in spanish. That truly resonated with the feel of the vacation brand we wanted to create, as we all feel at peace and joy when vacationing. We began with just the swimwear category and gradually introduced resortwear. Plus, having two younger sisters gave us the benefit of talking to their friends and understanding what they are really looking for. This showed us the way to a new line — La Teens — a younger extension of La Paz. It focuses on the 18–29 age group.
What’s the muse and concept behind this collection?
Meet Us In Moris was inspired by our vacation to Mauritius. This was the first time that we three sisters travelled abroad together. The island had a lot to offer, like the very beautiful scenery of La Mourne, swimming with dolphins and the red-tailed bird that flew in a flock of three, just like us sisters. The blend of Indian and French culture was very unique too. The colours seemed like they were out of a Jean-Luc Godard film — blue for water, yellow for the sun and red for love. We also took inspiration from French dressing, where it’s said that every look is a story. The French also love raffia and we saw a lot of it in Mauritius.
How many pieces are there in this edit? What are the different kinds of silhouettes that one can shop for?
We have designed a total of 61 pieces this time. We have offered reversible and multiway options in even more silhouettes, which can also be styled for various occasions. swimwear, in particular, was designed to appeal to a variety of body types, with high-waisted bikini bottoms offering good coverage, bottoms with pockets and button detailing, collared bikini tops, belted swimsuits, microskirt bottoms, tube swimwear and the list goes on. Resortwear leans into a vacation-meets-refined sensibility, with pieces like a raffia-embroidered skirt, a matching dress and woven bustiers. For La Teens, we have gone with easy-breezy silhouettes like kaftans and chiffon shirt-pant co-ords.
Tell us a bit about the textiles used in this collection?
La Paz works with flowy, breathable fabrics woven from natural fibres for our resortwear, such as cottons, bemberg, silks and fabrics with recycled nylon for our swimwear. While we have used them for this collection as well, we tried experimenting with mesh, knits and crochet. Our usual fabrics were elevated with the addition of texture, mostly through embroidery. I personally believe that the showstopper for this edit would be our pieces made from raffia. It brings a very rustic and artisanal charm to any textile.
What are some motifs, prints and craftsmanship techniques we can spot across the edit?
In every collection, we extract motifs from our most cherished experiences. You will come across the iconic palm tree, the red-tailed tropicbird, dolphins and the catamaran, explored through embroidery and jacquard. The same motifs have also been hand-painted on our Vaco Glass Top.
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