This luxury handbag label launches a new collection that is hand-woven from raffia

Not every holiday ends with souvenirs. For sisters Jenai Mulchandani and Nazneen Buhariwalla, a sunny trip sparked the idea for Jena, an indian luxury handbag label. When the duo found themselves drawn to quaint stores on exotic islands, each filled with beautifully made accessories that told stories through texture, shape and detail, they developed a shared appreciation for craftsmanship and thoughtful design that eventually became the foundation of the brand.
Inspired by places that linger in memory long after a holiday ends, Jena’s latest Resort Collection captures the easy rhythm of travel in handbag form. Every piece carries a sense of movement, with hand-finished cascading fringes that sway with every breeze, echoing carefree days spent wandering coastal towns, hidden island boutiques and streets filled with local artistry.
“The edit is centred around creating pieces that become part of a woman’s life and travels. designed as a resort collection, it embraces a lighter, more playful spirit that reflects the ease and joy of vacation dressing with a strong focus on sustainable materials such as raffia. The inspiration for this collection came from the quiet beauty of nature, open skies and the gentle waves of the ocean that reflect the feeling of slowing down, taking a deep breath and embracing moments of escape,” Jenai tells us.
Natural textures, fluid silhouettes and earthy tones come together to help the duo create pieces that feel light, relaxed and timeless. “A standout addition this season is a new, fun segment of eye-catching raffia bag charms. This is a collection that will grow and evolve. With an initial launch of five styles in different colour tones, it includes a statement clutch with long tassels, a shoulder hobo for a unique look, a functional crossbody bag and stylish bucket bags for those days when you are doing your regular work but still need to feel like escaping,” Nazneen reveals.
Raffia has become one of the defining luxury trends for summer bags. it has completely transitioned from a casual beach-only item to a high-fashion status symbol embraced by the biggest designer houses, including Jena. “Raffia became the core of this collection because it is a sustainable, handwoven material that supports local artisans while creating unique, thoughtful pieces that encourage you to slow down. Our clients have consistently loved our raffia bags for their craftsmanship and style, which inspired us to focus more deeply on this material. Each bag is entirely handmade as raffia weaving is a meticulous and time-intensive process. Alongside raffia, we have incorporated complementary materials such as bamboo, canvas, soft suede lining and metal hardware to enhance durability and functionality while maintaining the collection’s natural, artisanal aesthetic,” Jenai shares.
Embracing the brand’s quiet luxury philosophy, instead of loud logos or fleeting trends, the handbags rely on rich earthy textures, sculptural silhouettes and handcrafted charms that capture the beauty of swaying palm trees, a toucan seated on a branch and a bright red fish representing the vibrant marine life enriching the sea. “Some pieces like the Bucket Bag and 3 Weave Crossbody (handwoven with three different colours of raffia) are also woven with goldtone metal embellishments that draw from starfish, seashells and seahorses,” Nazneen adds.
Designed for women with a style language of their own, the collection balances everyday practicality with refined craftsmanship. Muted tones are paired with confident bursts of colour, reflecting the founders’ own design sensibilities and the landscapes that continue to inspire them. “Most of our raffia bags are available in neutral shades like natural and coffee brown, offering a timeless and versatile look that is appreciated. The colouring process was carefully considered to ensure the hues complement the organic texture of raffia without overpowering it. We also offer black, which universally complements any outfit and vibrant lime green, burnt orange, ivory, gold, pink, purple, electric blue and yellow shades to add a pop of colour to any summer look,” Jenai tells us.
We tried the Natural raffia Crossbody for ourselves and it is safe to say it has become our ultimate summer staple. The warm, natural raffia pairs effortlessly with everything, while the extra-long tassels add gorgeous movement and a chic boho edge. We love the use of the goldtoned lightweight metal chain that gives a high-end look without digging into our shoulders. Functionality-wise, too, it’s a winner. The secure clasp closure keeps our essentials safe and the fully lined interior is a lifesaver, preventing items like keys from snagging the weave.
₹5,000 onwards. Available online.