This luxury handbag label launches a new collection that is hand-woven from raffia

Natural textures, fluid silhouettes and earthy tones come together to help the duo create pieces that feel light, relaxed and timeless. “A standout addition this season is a new, fun segment of eye-catching raffia bag charms. This is a collection that will grow and evolve. With an initial launch of five styles in different colour tones, it includes a statement clutch with long tassels, a shoulder hobo for a unique look, a functional crossbody bag and stylish bucket bags for those days when you are doing your regular work but still need to feel like escaping,” Nazneen reveals.

Raffia has become one of the defining luxury trends for summer bags. it has completely transitioned from a casual beach-only item to a high-fashion status symbol embraced by the biggest designer houses, including Jena. “Raffia became the core of this collection because it is a sustainable, handwoven material that supports local artisans while creating unique, thoughtful pieces that encourage you to slow down. Our clients have consistently loved our raffia bags for their craftsmanship and style, which inspired us to focus more deeply on this material. Each bag is entirely handmade as raffia weaving is a meticulous and time-intensive process. Alongside raffia, we have incorporated complementary materials such as bamboo, canvas, soft suede lining and metal hardware to enhance durability and functionality while maintaining the collection’s natural, artisanal aesthetic,” Jenai shares.