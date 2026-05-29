These bamboo clutches use a centuries-old Asian craft technique!

Lotus Arts de Vivre — LAdV — occupies an unusual position in the luxury market: an atelier that moves across jewellery, home décor, accessories and gifts without allowing any single category to define it. The throughline is craft and the commitment to it is absolute. The latest collection of bags from the atelier makes that commitment visible in every detail — a capsule of structured clutches, hand-woven from Indonesian bamboo in the traditional wicker technique.
“The muse for this design is the Chinese Zodiac. The Chinese Zodiac calendar is a 12-year cycle, with each year represented by an animal such as Tiger, Dragon, Rabbit or Horse. It follows a lunar-based system, each year also influenced by one of five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal or water. Together, the animals and elements are believed to shape personality traits, destiny and yearly fortunes,” says creative director Sri Von Bueren.
Each of these pieces requires over 1.5 months with more than eight craftsmen and designers, contributing their mastery to every stage of its creation. “The bamboo is first harvested, then shredded into fine fibres before being woven into shape, a process that carries its own heritage weight before a single stroke of paint is applied. The surface, wrapped in fine cloth, is hand-painted with the designs, ” he tells us.
The colour palette is rich and jewel-toned, featuring deep reds, emerald greens, royal blues and gold accents that reflect Asian heritage themes. It is balanced by earthy naturals — browns, wood tones, ivory and muted neutrals from organic materials like bamboo and shell. Signature pieces introduce iridescent hues (green, blue, violet), adding a luminous, shifting quality.
“Hand-painted and artistic bags bring in playful contrasts — turquoise, coral and other accents against darker bases. The bags are crafted from rare and unexpected media such as antique brocades, vintage silks, embroideries and naturally occurring materials such as shell, coconut, bamboo, rattan and cinnamon, embellished with the rarest precious elements such as scarab beetle wings, jade, lacquer, gemstones, silver and gold. Each of the handbags and clutches is embellished with gold-plated silver, sometimes gold, to give the final detailing or to define a particular feature, such as the eyes,” he reveals.
₹90,000 onwards. Available online.