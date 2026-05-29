These bamboo clutches use a centuries-old Asian craft technique!

“The muse for this design is the Chinese Zodiac. The Chinese Zodiac calendar is a 12-year cycle, with each year represented by an animal such as Tiger, Dragon, Rabbit or Horse. It follows a lunar-based system, each year also influenced by one of five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal or water. Together, the animals and elements are believed to shape personality traits, destiny and yearly fortunes,” says creative director Sri Von Bueren.

Each of these pieces requires over 1.5 months with more than eight craftsmen and designers, contributing their mastery to every stage of its creation. “The bamboo is first harvested, then shredded into fine fibres before being woven into shape, a process that carries its own heritage weight before a single stroke of paint is applied. The surface, wrapped in fine cloth, is hand-painted with the designs, ” he tells us.