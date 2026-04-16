This brand new luxury label boasts ruby-studded bags for its debut edit

“I chose the name Kali because it holds a very precise understanding of time and transformation, cyclical time, destruction and renewal as part of the same continuum. That idea felt foundational to how I wanted to build the house, something that is not seasonal, but able to endure and evolve over time. Kali represents femininity and a very modern symbolism to it, the one that holds strength, softness, intensity and stillness together. That duality is important to how I think about form and proportion across the work,” begins creative director Mansi Saxena.

KĀLI India’s debut collection, Chapter I: Ebb & Flow, is a study of transformation inspired by elemental forces, expressed through five architectural handbag silhouettes. “Ebb & Flow comes from the idea of cyclical movement, in how everything — whether it is water, fire or even the body, moves between states. Expansion and contraction, stillness and motion. Nothing remains fixed,” she shares.