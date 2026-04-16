This brand new luxury label boasts ruby-studded bags for its debut edit

Drawing its name from kaal or time, Kali is a new contemporary luxury house, which invokes the transformative energy of the goddess Kali, who governs creation, destruction, protection and renewal. This philosophy informs the brand’s design language, where sculptural silhouettes, architectural balance and precise engineering converge.
“I chose the name Kali because it holds a very precise understanding of time and transformation, cyclical time, destruction and renewal as part of the same continuum. That idea felt foundational to how I wanted to build the house, something that is not seasonal, but able to endure and evolve over time. Kali represents femininity and a very modern symbolism to it, the one that holds strength, softness, intensity and stillness together. That duality is important to how I think about form and proportion across the work,” begins creative director Mansi Saxena.
KĀLI India’s debut collection, Chapter I: Ebb & Flow, is a study of transformation inspired by elemental forces, expressed through five architectural handbag silhouettes. “Ebb & Flow comes from the idea of cyclical movement, in how everything — whether it is water, fire or even the body, moves between states. Expansion and contraction, stillness and motion. Nothing remains fixed,” she shares.
Each of their creations are centred around the brand’s signature curve — a structural code inspired by the bosom and the trishul. “The shapes are governed by a single formal system. At the centre is the Kali signature curve, derived from the bosom and from the trishul as seen in the leather body. It holds both softness and direction and that line determines proportion across all five silhouettes. The elemental forces are expressed through the metal. Serpent and fire, both agents of transformation, a serpent sheds its skin and begins again, fire creates and destroys,” she reveals.
The edit introduces five styles — Maya, Shyla, Mehr, Mira and Anya. Maya is carried in hand. It is a structured top-handle with the curve placed at the base, giving it a grounded stance. Shyla is a tote, carried through the day and into the evening. Mehr is wor n cross-body or on the shoulder. Mira is an east–west baguette, worn on the shoulder. Lastly, Anya is a micro tophandle, carried in hand or slung with its serpentine chain. Each piece pairs smooth-grain Italian nappa leather with intricately engineered brass hardware, with some bags requiring more than 200 hours of craftsmanship to complete.
“The metal components are developed separately through casting, shaping and hand hammering. The hammered brass surface carries the quality of the serpent. The craters created through handwork give it a sense of movement and continuity. Fire is expressed through the lab-grown rubies. The leather is cut, skived, edge painted and constructed in parallel,” she elucidates.
There is also a clear design language across the materials. The interiors are developed in goat leather from Mysuru in Shakti Blue, a colour seen in folk depictions of deities, chosen for its depth and softness in hand. Lab-grown rubies are used within the metal components and the palette is a balance of darker and lighter tones. “On the darker end, we have our signature Kali Blue and black. On the lighter side, taupe and oyster. The palette is deliberately restrained so that the metalwork, gold-plated brass set with rubies, remains the focal point within each piece. Each element, the handle, D-rings, clasps, buckles and even details such as the bag feet and zipper puller, go through multiple stages of casting, sculpting, finishing and polishing,” she explains.