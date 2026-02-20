JJ Valaya reimagines the Maharaja of Kapurthala’s life, shaped by travel, into a bag edit

The edit is deliberately concise, comprising six bags: The Top Handle Bag, The Clutch Bag, Micro Bag, The Bucket Tote Bag and The Dual Wristlet.

“Restraint, to me, is the most contemporary form of luxury. Each silhouette, from top handles and clutches to micro forms, crossbody bags and bucket totes, has been designed with intention and purpose. These are pieces meant to move seamlessly through everyday life, rather than exist as isolated statements. The collection is firmly rooted in our house codes, such as the phoenix and architectural references drawn from the Mansard rooflines of the Kapurthala Palace,” the designer shares.