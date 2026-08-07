Polka dots, reimagined: How Rare & Rareism turns a timeless motif into a modern wardrobe staple

Polka dots are having a major fashion moment again. No longer confined to vintage wardrobes or retro nostalgia, the classic spotted print has returned with a sharper, more contemporary edge. Across Spring/Summer 2026 collections, designers are embracing dots in fresh silhouettes, graphic layouts and unexpected colour combinations. With its latest Polka Collection, The House of Rare & Rareism reinterprets one of fashion’s most enduring motifs for the modern wardrobe.

Why polka dot dresses and co-ords are trending again in 2026