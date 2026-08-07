Polka dots, reimagined: How Rare & Rareism turns a timeless motif into a modern wardrobe staple

Polka dots are having a major fashion moment again. No longer confined to vintage wardrobes or retro nostalgia, the classic spotted print has returned with a sharper, more contemporary edge. Across Spring/Summer 2026 collections, designers are embracing dots in fresh silhouettes, graphic layouts and unexpected colour combinations. With its latest Polka Collection, The House of Rare & Rareism reinterprets one of fashion’s most enduring motifs for the modern wardrobe.
Why polka dot dresses and co-ords are trending again in 2026
Akshika Poddar, co-founder of the brands, says polka dots are among the few prints that effortlessly transcend seasons, even as the way they are worn continues to evolve.
“We felt it was the right time to revisit the motif because today’s woman is looking for pieces that feel expressive yet versatile. Rather than treating polka dots as something nostalgic, we wanted to present them as a contemporary wardrobe staple through modern silhouettes, thoughtful colour combinations and styling,” she says.
The reinterpretation, however, came with its own set of challenges. According to Akshika, the biggest task was moving away from the obvious visual cues associated with vintage polka dots.
“We achieved that by focusing on proportion, placement and silhouette rather than simply changing the print. Varying the scale of the dots, experimenting with inverted layouts and pairing them with clean tailoring and fluid fabrics helped create a collection that feels graphic, elevated and contemporary instead of nostalgic,” she explains.
Print placement became a key design element. “We explored different scales, densities and directional layouts before arriving at the final designs. We wanted the dots to create visual interest without overwhelming the garment. In many styles, the print almost reads as a graphic texture from a distance, which gives the collection a more refined and sophisticated feel,” she adds.
One of the biggest surprises during the design process, she says, was how dramatically small changes could alter the character of a garment.
“Something as simple as changing the size of the dots or shifting their placement completely changed the personality of a piece. It reinforced that even with an iconic print, thoughtful design can make something familiar feel entirely new.”
Polka dots have long been embraced by everyone from Princess Diana to artist Yayoi Kusama. Yet Akshika is quick to point out that the collection was not built around any single cultural or fashion reference.
“We were aware of the rich history of polka dots across fashion, art and popular culture, but we deliberately avoided referencing any one individual or era. Instead, we focused on how the print could fit into the lives of women today. Our
inspiration came more from contemporary dressing habits than historical references, and we wanted the collection to feel relevant rather than retrospective,” she says.
Asked which piece from the collection she believes will still feel relevant five years from now, Akshika chooses the tailored waistcoat and wide-leg trouser co-ord.
“It combines classic tailoring with a timeless print, making it incredibly versatile. The pieces can be worn together for a statement look or styled separately in countless ways. That is the kind of design longevity we always strive for,” she signs off.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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