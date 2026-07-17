Label Kaleido's Ezhaar marries Rococo influences with Indian craftsmanship

Priyanka Munot Rai, creative director and founder of Label Kaleido, tells us that Ezhaar is an Urdu-Arabic word that translates to "expression", "manifestation" or "to reveal".

To Priyanka, the collection is an expression of joy and celebration, which is why it moves away from muted tones in favour of a bold expression of festive spirit.

"The silhouettes are a declaration of how traditional Indian craftsmanship can be reinterpreted by incorporating lehriya prints, mirror work and zardozi into contemporary silhouettes. It is also about expressing individuality. The fluid, dynamic movement of the garments suggests a freedom of movement meant to help the wearer confidently express her personal style and identity.