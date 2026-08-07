Reframed by Mishru: Giving the bridal lehenga a life beyond the wedding day

The Ashi Lehenga Set felt like a natural place to begin because the corset, skirt, and dupatta each have a distinct presence of their own. “They were designed as a complete ensemble, but they don’t depend on one another to feel complete. Once separated and introduced to other pieces, each element takes on a different character. The corset, in particular, is one of our signature silhouettes; it carries the craftsmanship of the original look while remaining open to many different interpretations,” she says.

Personally, she loves the idea of wearing the corset with a great pair of denims or the lehenga with a white cropped blazer. So what is her advice to brides who want to mix Mishru pieces with clothes they already own?

“I would begin by separating the ensemble and looking at each piece on its own. An embroidered corset can sit beautifully with tailored trousers or denim. A lehenga skirt can take on a completely different character when paired with a crisp shirt. Even a dupatta can bring texture and dimension to a simple dress. Most of us already own the foundations needed to create these looks; the shift lies in moving beyond the idea that bridalwear must always be worn as a complete set,” adds Swapna.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress