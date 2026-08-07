Reframed by Mishru: Giving the bridal lehenga a life beyond the wedding day

What happens to a bridal lehenga once the wedding is over? This question became the starting point for Reframed, Mishru’s new styling series. Having worked closely with her clients, Swapna Anumolu, creative director and founder of Mishru, understands the emotional and financial investment that goes into choosing a bridal ensemble. She also believes that, as a designer, she should offer styles that are versatile and belong in a wardrobe where pieces can be reworn and restyled in several ways beyond just the D-day.
Turn your wedding lehenga into everyday occasion wear
Beginning with the Ashi Lehenga Set, Reframed shows how a bride can return to her wedding wardrobe in new ways. “I wanted to explore the possibility of a bridal ensemble having a longer life, not by changing what it is, but by seeing it differently. Reframed is about allowing those pieces to move beyond one moment,” says Swapna, for whom longevity has always been an important part of thoughtful design. She loves the idea of a bridal piece evolving over time, taking on new meaning, and becoming part of many more memories.
“Many of our brides love their wedding outfit deeply, but they’re unsure how to wear it again without recreating the feeling of the wedding day. Reframed grew from the idea that a different pairing can completely shift the way a piece is perceived. Sometimes, you don’t need a new outfit; you simply need to look at the one you already own through a different lens,” explains Swapna.
The Ashi Lehenga Set felt like a natural place to begin because the corset, skirt, and dupatta each have a distinct presence of their own. “They were designed as a complete ensemble, but they don’t depend on one another to feel complete. Once separated and introduced to other pieces, each element takes on a different character. The corset, in particular, is one of our signature silhouettes; it carries the craftsmanship of the original look while remaining open to many different interpretations,” she says.
Personally, she loves the idea of wearing the corset with a great pair of denims or the lehenga with a white cropped blazer. So what is her advice to brides who want to mix Mishru pieces with clothes they already own?
“I would begin by separating the ensemble and looking at each piece on its own. An embroidered corset can sit beautifully with tailored trousers or denim. A lehenga skirt can take on a completely different character when paired with a crisp shirt. Even a dupatta can bring texture and dimension to a simple dress. Most of us already own the foundations needed to create these looks; the shift lies in moving beyond the idea that bridalwear must always be worn as a complete set,” adds Swapna.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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