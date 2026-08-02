KH House of Khaddar’s Aether Bloom brings Burano lace and Indian khadi together
It began in Burano, a fishing village on the edge of Venice, where houses are painted electric blue and hot pink. This isn’t for their beauty alone, but so fishermen can find their way home through the fog. Here, third-generation artisans sit by windows, needle in hand, producing lace so fine it barely seems real. For Amritha Ram, it was a masterclass, and the starting point for her latest collection.
When fabric leads the design
Aether Bloom is built around two craft techniques with distinct histories: crochet lace and patchwork. At its core, the collection is guided by KH House of Khaddar’s commitment to a zero-waste philosophy, with patchwork serving as both an aesthetic language and a conscious design practice. The collection explores a rich interplay of traditional khadi, mulmul khadi, khadi muslin, khadi denim, linen-khadi blends, seersucker blends and broderie anglaise—a fusion of handwoven khadi and classic eyelet embroidery. Amritha, creative director of KH House of Khaddar, gives us the low-down on the collection.
Everyone talks about Burano’s colourful houses, but what was one small, unexpected detail that stayed with you and found its way into the collection?
As someone who has always understood what goes on behind the scenes, this resonated deeply with me. Behind the colourful walls were women, young and old, sitting with a fine needle and weaving magic. That idea of creating structure from emptiness is one of the reasons Burano lace has stayed with me. The entire lace is traditionally made with only a needle and thread, without using a net, bobbins or a machine-made base, which I felt could be a beautiful storytelling element for a handcrafted collection. Since every stitch is made by hand, each work has tiny variations that become its signature, just like a fingerprint.
Did the trip to Burano change your understanding of Indian craft in any way?
Burano made me see Indian craftsmanship through a new lens. It reminded me that the patience, precision and emotion behind our own crafts have always been extraordinary. I have always believed this, and that has been the philosophy behind KHHK as we continue to explore the limitless possibilities of craft. This further strengthened my belief that Indian handmade traditions deserve to be celebrated not just as heritage, but as contemporary luxury.
Was there a particular garment in the collection that took the longest to perfect?
The most challenging piece in Aether Bloom was the Burano lace-inspired look. The challenge was preserving the soul of handmade craftsmanship. Every lace panel, crochet element and fabric placement had to be thoughtfully balanced so the garment felt light and effortless while carrying intricate detail. Working with khadi denim and handcrafted lace required precision at every stage, making the piece one of the most time-intensive in the collection.
Has working with patchwork ever forced you to rethink your design process because of material limitations?
Yes, working with patchwork definitely reshaped the design process, but only in a positive way. Instead of starting only with a silhouette and choosing fabrics afterwards, the materials themselves became part of the design language. Each patch had its own texture, weave, colour variation and character, so the process became more about listening to the fabric and allowing the composition to evolve organically. Rather than seeing these limitations as restrictions, they became opportunities to create something more thoughtful, personal and handcrafted.
Bohemian dressing is making a comeback globally. Do you see this as a passing trend or a longer shift towards handcrafted fashion?
Bohemian dressing may move in and out of trends, but the desire for handcrafted, meaningful clothing is a much larger shift. People are reconnecting with the stories behind what they wear, and that makes craftsmanship timeless rather than seasonal. Modern bohemian fashion is evolving beyond its traditional image. It is becoming more refined, combining artisanal techniques with contemporary silhouettes and thoughtful design. This shift aligns with a larger movement towards slow fashion, where craftsmanship, sustainability and an emotional connection with clothing are valued. Aether Bloom reflects this idea by bringing together khadi, handmade lace, crochet, patchwork and delicate surface details as expressions of heritage and human touch. I believe handcrafted fashion is not a trend; it is a return to valuing the beauty of things made by hand.
Do you think consumers today appreciate the time and labour behind handcrafted clothing more than they did five years ago?
Yes! The rise of conscious fashion has shifted the conversation from simply owning more clothes to owning pieces with meaning. People are beginning to recognise that a handmade garment carries something beyond its physical value—it carries the hours of an artisan, the preservation of a craft and a human story.
Rs 3,990 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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