KH House of Khaddar’s Aether Bloom brings Burano lace and Indian khadi together

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As someone who has always understood what goes on behind the scenes, this resonated deeply with me. Behind the colourful walls were women, young and old, sitting with a fine needle and weaving magic. That idea of creating structure from emptiness is one of the reasons Burano lace has stayed with me. The entire lace is traditionally made with only a needle and thread, without using a net, bobbins or a machine-made base, which I felt could be a beautiful storytelling element for a handcrafted collection. Since every stitch is made by hand, each work has tiny variations that become its signature, just like a fingerprint.