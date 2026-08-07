Shraddha Kapoor's label unveils sports-inspired sterling silver jewellery for women on the move

The collection features a thoughtfully curated selection of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, including the Trace Earrings, Fringe Earrings, Link Up Bracelet, Charm Line Necklace, Confetti Necklace, Prism Ring, and Play Line Ring. “The pieces are designed to be mixed, matched, and layered to create a personalised look, but they are equally striking when worn individually as statement accessories,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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