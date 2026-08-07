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Shraddha Kapoor's label unveils sports-inspired sterling silver jewellery for women on the move

A dynamic edit of 925 sterling silver pieces with rotating CZ stones, designed to mirror the energy, confidence and fluidity of women’s active lifestyles
Contemporary 925 sterling silver jewellery from Palmonas Play blending athletic aesthetics with everyday elegance
Play Collection by Palmonas
Updated on
3 min read

Sports are a hot topic this season: football’s UEFA Euro Cup has captured the world’s attention, while Wimbledon has since concluded. The Palmonas Play collection wasn’t directly inspired by any of these events, but it is certainly a timely debut. Inspired by the energy of sport and the confidence that comes from movement, the contemporary jewellery edit celebrates an active, expressive lifestyle.

Tennis courts, outdoor play and contemporary jewellery

Contemporary 925 sterling silver jewellery from Palmonas Play blending athletic aesthetics with everyday elegance
Confetti Necklace

Drawing inspiration from athletes, tennis courts, and the joy of outdoor play, the Play collection is designed for individuals who are always on the move. Crafted in premium 925 sterling silver with a rhodium-plated finish and adorned with sparkling cubic zirconia (CZ) stones, the collection blends sporty aesthetics with modern elegance. One of the standout elements of the collection is its moving and rotating stones, designed to capture light and attention with every turn.

Palmonas Play jewellery collection featuring sterling silver earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings with cubic zirconia stones
925 Sterling Silver Prism Ring

Pallavi Mohadikar, founder of Palmonas, was inspired by movement. “Imagine your favourite jewellery effortlessly keeping pace with your everyday hustle. We drew inspiration from the energy and freedom that come from movement, whether it is playing a sport, spending time outdoors, or simply embracing an active day. We wanted to create a collection that captures that spirit,” she says.

Close-up of Palmonas Play earrings with rotating cubic zirconia stones and rhodium-plated sterling silver finish
Trace earrings

Pallavi’s inspiration was also the modern woman’s lifestyle, which is truly dynamic, moving seamlessly between work, workouts, social plans, and everything in between. “They want jewellery that can keep up with every part of their day without compromising on style,” she explains. At the same time, sport has become a powerful influence on fashion, with athletic aesthetics extending far beyond the court or the gym. “From iconic moments like Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon looks, movement has become synonymous with confidence, self-expression, and everyday style. The Play collection is designed for people who are constantly on the move and need jewellery that moves with them,” shares Pallavi.

Sport-inspired silver jewellery from the Palmonas Play collection
Link bracelet

The collection features a thoughtfully curated selection of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, including the Trace Earrings, Fringe Earrings, Link Up Bracelet, Charm Line Necklace, Confetti Necklace, Prism Ring, and Play Line Ring. “The pieces are designed to be mixed, matched, and layered to create a personalised look, but they are equally striking when worn individually as statement accessories,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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Contemporary 925 sterling silver jewellery from Palmonas Play blending athletic aesthetics with everyday elegance
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