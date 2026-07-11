How Apala by Sumit turns sterling silver into wearable art

Sumit enjoys juxtaposing history with modernity, allowing traditional narratives to evolve into fresh, wearable forms. “What truly defines my work is the ability to fuse rare materials, colours, textures, regional crafts, traditional techniques, and handcrafted finishes into a single creation. This layered approach gives every limited-edition piece its own identity,” he says.

Sterling silver, he explains, offers unmatched creative freedom. “It allows me to experiment with sculptural forms, intricate handcrafted details, patinas, textures, and a variety of finishes that become integral to the storytelling of each piece.” He also appreciates the flexibility the material offers during the design process. “Achieving the finest finish often involves multiple stages of carving, refining, and reworking, and silver allows us to pursue perfection without the constraints that come with the high intrinsic value of gold.”