Naaz by Ethnic Andaz: Vidhi Lal’s modern interpretation of pearls and Indian jewellery
Ethnic Andaz, a contemporary jewellery label by Vidhi Lal, blends cultural nostalgia with modern design sensibilities. Vidhi’s bold yet versatile designs celebrate individuality while bringing pop culture energy. Vidhi has come up with a playful collection, Naaz, and she takes us through it.
Tell us all about your new collection.
Our new collection is a playful interpretation of timeless pearls paired with bold geometric forms. We’ve reimagined classic pearl jewellery through a contemporary lens, blending sculptural silhouettes with clean lines, rich gold textures, and a subtle Indian influence. Designed to elevate festive dressing as well as wedding guest looks, the collection strikes a balance between elegance and modernity. It’s statement jewellery that’s versatile, artistic, and effortless to style.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The collection draws inspiration from the serenity of twilight and the quiet beauty of a moonlit night. We wanted to capture that magical transition between dusk and darkness, the soft glow of the moon, the calmness in the air, and the understated elegance of the night sky. We translated these emotions into contemporary jewellery with an Indian soul, creating pieces that feel both dreamy and bold.
What’s working this summer in ethnic and fusion bijoux fashion?
We’ re seeing a strong shift towards bold, sculptural jewellery. Sharp geometric forms, rich gold finishes, and fluid curves are defining the season, creating pieces that instantly become the focal point of an outfit.
What are the summer jewellery must-haves?
Layered hand accessories including bracelets, cuffs, and bangles, paired with multiple statement rings.
What inspires your designs?
I’ve always loved jewellery that sparks conversations, but I felt there was a gap between heavily traditional jewellery and extremely minimal Western styles. I wanted to create statement pieces that felt contemporary while still celebrating Indian craftsmanship. More importantly, I wanted jewellery to become part of everyday life not something reserved only for weddings or festive occasions.
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