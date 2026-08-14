This Mumbai-based duo transforms temple carvings into grand, fluid silks!

When luxury label Sangita Jagani emerged onto the Indian sartorial landscape in March 2025, it set out to redefine how contemporary heirlooms are conceptualised. Where conventional design houses often look abroad for visual cues, this mother-in-law and daughter-in-law creative duo turned their gaze strictly inward — toward the intricate stonework, sacred arches and enduring grandeur of India’s temple architecture.
The label represents a distinct generational synergy. Founder Sangita Jagani trained in fashion design in Mumbai a quarter-century ago, grounding the house in deep technique and structural finesse. Partner Mokshi Jagani discovered her creative calling following her marriage to Sangita’s son, bringing a sharp, modern perspective to classic Indian aesthetics. Following a vibrant debut collection anchored entirely in traditional bandhani tie-dye and vivid silk suits, the house has unveiled a new edit: Sthapatya. A dramatic pivot in both medium and silhouette, the collection moves away from breezy casual luxury to focus on grand bridal, trousseau and heirloom saris alongside impeccably tailored suits.
At its core, the edit is a love letter to ancient Indian design and heritage, transforming monumental stone into fluid, wearable art. Rather than simply replicating historical monuments, the brand translates the spiritual and structural essence of sacred spaces directly into pure and exquisite handcraft. “Every creation in this collection is inspired by the architecture, artistry and spirit of sacred places and temples,” explains Mokshi Jagani.
“More than recreating monuments, we reinterpret their essence through handcraft — transforming stone into silk and heritage into heirlooms. With Sthapatya, we hope to help India rediscover ‘Bharat.’ Where many see temples, we see masterpieces of design — every carving, motif, curve, arch and sculptural detail: a timeless work of art,” she adds.
Every sari within the line carries distinct motifs tailored to the specific temple structure that inspired it. Intricate stone relief carvings, sacred geometric arches and historic details are meticulously woven into rich dupion silk and shimmering tissue fabrics, ensuring every piece possesses its own individual identity while remaining tethered to the overarching collection motif.
The edit’s chromatic spectrum offers a masterclass in evocative storytelling. Rather than adhering to fleeting seasonal colour trends, each hue corresponds directly to the atmosphere, geography and legends of India’s holy sanctums. A sari dedicated to Varanasi captures the dramatic, multidimensional tones of a sunset over the sacred ghats, blending radiant orange and fiery yellow to create an almost four-dimensional visual shift across the length of the drape. The Tirupati Balaji sari is rendered in immaculate, luminous pure white, mirroring the pristine architecture of the shrine itself.
For the Golden Temple, the atelier uses shimmering gold and silver tissue fabrics to echo the iconic, glowing reflections of Amritsar’s sanctum; while Kamakhya Devi is imbued with a deep, dramatic crimson red that pays homage to the sacred divine feminine at Guwahati. Further down the coast, molten gold tissue represents the legendary submerged city of Dwarka Nagri, while an ethereal ice blue ensemble evokes the frozen Himalayan peaks surrounding Kedarnath.
In an era increasingly dominated by ephemeral fashion trends and micro-seasons, Sangita Jagani is purposefully building a portfolio of investment pieces engineered to endure. By pairing the metallic reflectivity of tissue with the tactile, rich luxury of raw dupion silk, the collection delivers silhouettes that command structure while fluidly holding a drape. “At Sangita Jagani, these architectural treasures become the foundation of contemporary heirlooms,” Mokshi tells us. “They are handcrafted to be cherished today and passed down for generations to come,” she concludes.
INR 1,00,000 onwards. Available online.