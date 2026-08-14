This Mumbai-based duo transforms temple carvings into grand, fluid silks!

The edit’s chromatic spectrum offers a masterclass in evocative storytelling. Rather than adhering to fleeting seasonal colour trends, each hue corresponds directly to the atmosphere, geography and legends of India’s holy sanctums. A sari dedicated to Varanasi captures the dramatic, multidimensional tones of a sunset over the sacred ghats, blending radiant orange and fiery yellow to create an almost four-dimensional visual shift across the length of the drape. The Tirupati Balaji sari is rendered in immaculate, luminous pure white, mirroring the pristine architecture of the shrine itself.