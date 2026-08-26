Falguni Shane Peacock brings travel to the bridal runway

Falguni Shane Peacock’s latest collection, Le Grand Voyage, unveiled at the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week, had the label’s core philosophy of travel on display. Vivid stories unfolded across continents, weaving together architecture, history, and exceptional craftsmanship, as the models alighted from a vintage railway coach on the runway into a platform buzzing with creativity. The collection draws from the Byzantine mosaics of Rome, the Belle Époque elegance of Paris, the gothic splendour of Strasbourg, the regal palaces of Bavaria and the timeless magnificence of the Taj Mahal. Falguni and Shane turn these inspirations into impeccably hand-beaded tapestry jackets and lehengas, embroidered sherwanis, sculpted corsetry, dramatic capes, and statement eveningwear. The designer duo take us through the same.