Falguni Shane Peacock brings travel to the bridal runway
Falguni Shane Peacock’s latest collection, Le Grand Voyage, unveiled at the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week, had the label’s core philosophy of travel on display. Vivid stories unfolded across continents, weaving together architecture, history, and exceptional craftsmanship, as the models alighted from a vintage railway coach on the runway into a platform buzzing with creativity. The collection draws from the Byzantine mosaics of Rome, the Belle Époque elegance of Paris, the gothic splendour of Strasbourg, the regal palaces of Bavaria and the timeless magnificence of the Taj Mahal. Falguni and Shane turn these inspirations into impeccably hand-beaded tapestry jackets and lehengas, embroidered sherwanis, sculpted corsetry, dramatic capes, and statement eveningwear. The designer duo take us through the same.
How do you conceptually prevent a single garment from feeling like an archival collage?
Falguni: We never begin by trying to fit everything into one garment. Every look has its own story and its own point of view. The inspiration is layered, but we always edit it carefully so it feels cohesive. It’s about taking references from different places and translating them into something that feels contemporary and unmistakably ours.
What macro shifts are you seeing in what the 2026 bride demands?
Shane: The biggest change is that today’s bride is dressing for herself. She’s travelled, she’s seen the world, and she’s confident in her choices. She’s still deeply connected to Indian craftsmanship, but she’s approaching it in a much more personal way. That’s exciting for us because it gives us the freedom to create couture that feels timeless rather than trend-driven.
With the modern bride prioritising movement, multi-day celebrations, and comfort, how is your atelier evolving its construction techniques?
Falguni: The way people celebrate weddings has changed, so couture has evolved with it. Brides want to move, dance and spend an entire day in their garments without feeling restricted. That means we spend a lot more time thinking about construction, balance, and weight. The craftsmanship remains just as intricate, but there’s a constant effort to make every piece feel lighter, more fluid and effortless to wear.
Do you foresee non-traditional colours permanently replacing the conventional royal brights for mainstream Indian weddings?
Shane: We don’t see it as one replacing the other. Traditional colours will always have their place because they carry so much emotion and meaning. What’s exciting is that brides today are far more open to exploring softer palettes, metallics and unexpected colour combinations. Couture should offer that freedom, and that’s something we‘ve always believed in.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.