Dash and Dot’s summer collection gives heritage Indian textiles a fluid, modern and global appeal

A

The starting point was to preserve the richness of heritage textiles without carrying forward the weight often associated with occasion dressing. We worked with lighter constructions, softer drapes, cleaner shapes and more breathable bases without losing the essence of modernity. Indian references appear through sari-inspired panels, hand-applied pleats, scalloped lace, woven motifs, and artisanal surface work. But the silhouettes remain contemporary and easy-to-wear. The idea was to let the craft speak through movement and detail rather than density.