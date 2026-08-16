Dash and Dot’s summer collection gives heritage Indian textiles a fluid, modern and global appeal
Homegrown label Dash and Dot’s summer collection is a contemporary interpretation of Indian craftsmanship through versatile occasion wear. Fluid modern silhouettes in heritage textiles like rich brocades, delicate organzas, and artisanal detailing are reimagined across structured and effortless forms. The label’s founder-designer, Ashray Gujral, takes us through the same.
How did you approach making heritage textiles feel fluid, modern, and global?
The starting point was to preserve the richness of heritage textiles without carrying forward the weight often associated with occasion dressing. We worked with lighter constructions, softer drapes, cleaner shapes and more breathable bases without losing the essence of modernity. Indian references appear through sari-inspired panels, hand-applied pleats, scalloped lace, woven motifs, and artisanal surface work. But the silhouettes remain contemporary and easy-to-wear. The idea was to let the craft speak through movement and detail rather than density.
What were the challenges of blending these contrasting weights and textures?
The challenge was to balance fabrics with very different behaviours. Satin, lace, metallic knits, linen, chanderi and embroidered surfaces each hold and move differently. The construction had to support the texture without making the garment feel stiff or overworked. What surprised us was how naturally these contrasts began to complement one another. A sharper lace or cutwork surface could sit beautifully against a fluid satin drape, while metallic textures became softer once translated into kaftans and relaxed gowns.
Artisanal detailing is at the core of this drop. Could you share a bit about the specific regional crafts or textile techniques that inspired you?
The collection draws from several craft-led techniques, including linens, Benares weaving, tonal dori cutwork, corded lace, crochet-inspired embroidery, ribbon appliqué, pearl and katdana work, hand-applied pleating, and sculpted floral appliqué. The Benares story appears through featherlight chanderi woven with gold motifs, while cutwork and dimensional embroidery bring a more contemporary surface language to the collection.
How does this collection address versatility?
A large part of the collection is built around separates that can move beyond one look. Bralettes, cape tops, draped skirts, waistcoats, shirts, trousers and lace sets can be broken apart and styled with existing wardrobe pieces. Scarves and lighter layers offer further flexibility. Even the stronger occasion silhouettes are designed to feel relevant beyond one event.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.