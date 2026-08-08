The new monsoon uniform? Terra Luna makes a case for khadi
Terra Luna’s latest monsoon collection for women is crafted with organic khadi cotton for everyday dressing during the humid season. The collection celebrates India’s rich textile heritage and the versatility of khadi through a contemporary wardrobe. It features handcrafted prints, relaxed silhouettes, including dresses, co-ords, trousers and shirts, and more. The palette blends cerulean blues, soft corals, fresh greens, and timeless neutrals with subtle stripes, checks, and artistic prints. Founder Stuti Dhanuka takes us through the collection.
What inspired the edit?
We wanted to create clothing that supports women through the many moments that make up their day, from work and travel to quiet weekends. We wanted to showcase khadi in a way that feels contemporary, effortless, and deeply wearable. The collection celebrates comfort without compromising on elegance.
How does this collection differ?
This season feels lighter, more fluid, and more expressive. We’ve explored softer tailoring, athleisure-inspired dressing in khadi, and silhouettes that offer greater ease of movement while retaining a refined aesthetic. The collection also introduces new textile stories, including our signature knot stripes, bringing a fresh perspective to classic patterns while staying true to the handcrafted character of khadi.
What inspires you as a designer?
We’re inspired by the meeting point of heritage and contemporary living. Indian craftsmanship and handwoven textiles form our foundation, while the way women live today shapes our design language.
What are your summer wardrobe essentials?
For me, summer dressing begins with natural fabrics. A relaxed khadi shirt, easy trousers, a versatile dress, a comfortable tank, and a lightweight layer are essentials I return to every season. I look for pieces that are breathable, easy to style, and versatile enough to take me from work to a weekend getaway with just a few simple changes.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We’re excited to continue pushing the possibilities of natural fibres through contemporary design. For AW’26, we’re exploring new techniques with wool, elevated knitwear, refined outerwear and innovative denim-inspired weaves. You’ll also see more fluid layering pieces and versatile silhouettes that transcend traditional categories while remaining rooted in craftsmanship.
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