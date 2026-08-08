Matsya’s new bridal edit takes a leaf out of the royal pages

A

The most beautiful evolution I see in the bridal space is that the choice has become very individualistic. Brides are referencing their personality, their sense of self, and their personal vision when deciding on their lehengas. A more sober bride may want to wear something light and simple, while another bride may want to go all out with two veils and a long trail. Our job is to make sure we offer pieces appropriate to the occasion and wedding setting while staying true to the Matsya Modern Royalty spirit and honouring our craft, thereby facilitating the realisation of their vision for their wedding.