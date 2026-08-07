Abhinav Mishra’s couture collection reimagines the grand celebrations in royal palaces

Designer Abhinav Mishra’s Couture 2026 collection, The Queen’s Palace, inspired by the grandeur, romance, and celebrations that once unfolded within India’s historic Queen’s Palaces. The collection explores light as a design language, drawing from the brilliance of mirrors, stones, and crystals and the way they transform spaces and garments.

At the heart of it is his signature mirror work, reimagined through contemporary placements alongside crystals, stones, intricate beadwork, sequins, and layered hand embroidery. Crafted in georgette, net, and velvet, the collection’s colour palette unfolds through baby pink, cool cerulean, light gold, and warm desert sand, creating a soft yet luminous visual language. The silhouettes range from voluminous couture gowns and occasion wear to sculpted Indo-western separates, dramatic capes, and statement evening ensembles. Abhinav takes us through the same.