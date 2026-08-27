Isvari’s new edit brings silver into the spotlight of luxury bridalwear
Bijoux label Isvari introduces Artisanal by Isvari, which offers 925 sterling silver jewellery in the luxury bridal and heirloom category. “Silver has always been part of India’s cultural and design vocabulary, but somewhere along the way, it became positioned as an alternative to gold rather than being appreciated for its own intrinsic beauty and value. We wanted to challenge that perception. The idea was to look at 925 sterling silver not as a substitute but as a material capable of carrying the same emotional, artistic and heirloom value as any other precious metal,” says creative director Manik Jain, as he takes us through the debut collection.
With gold and silver prices fluctuating significantly, how does Artisanal by Isvari strike a balance between luxury, scale, and long-term value for modern brides?
The modern bride is incredibly aware of what she is investing in. She wants the emotional value of bridal jewellery, but she also wants to ensure longevity, versatility, and relevance. Sterling silver gives us a very interesting balance. It allows us to create pieces with a certain sense of scale and presence—larger silhouettes, more elaborate gemstone work and intricate detailing without making the jewellery financially inaccessible in the way that an equivalent piece in gold might be. At the same time, it is still a precious metal. When combined with natural gemstones and fine craftsmanship, the piece carries value beyond its visual appeal.
How did your design team approach versatility and multi-functional styling?
Traditionally, bridal jewellery is often stored away after a few occasions. We wanted to create pieces that could evolve with the wearer. A statement necklace can work for a wedding celebration and also be styled differently for an evening out, a festive lunch or even with a more contemporary wardrobe.
How does Artisanal by Isvari honour the house’s signature craftsmanship while attracting younger, Gen-Z, and millennial buyers?
I don’t think younger consumers are looking for less craftsmanship; if anything, they are becoming far more curious about where something comes from, how it is made and what makes it special. The challenge is not to dilute craftsmanship, but to present it in a language that feels relevant to them. The silhouettes feel lighter, the colours are more playful, and there is a greater sense of individuality in how the pieces can be styled.
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