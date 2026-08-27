Isvari’s new edit brings silver into the spotlight of luxury bridalwear

Bijoux label Isvari introduces Artisanal by Isvari, which offers 925 sterling silver jewellery in the luxury bridal and heirloom category. “Silver has always been part of India’s cultural and design vocabulary, but somewhere along the way, it became positioned as an alternative to gold rather than being appreciated for its own intrinsic beauty and value. We wanted to challenge that perception. The idea was to look at 925 sterling silver not as a substitute but as a material capable of carrying the same emotional, artistic and heirloom value as any other precious metal,” says creative director Manik Jain, as he takes us through the debut collection.