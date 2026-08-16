House of Quadri’s Transitional Edit celebrates modern heirlooms

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We’ve definitely seen perceptions evolve over the last few years. Today, many clients are choosing lab-grown diamonds because they genuinely appreciate what they offer not just for their value, but for the design possibilities they open up. Clients are also far more informed than they were before. They understand that lab-grown diamonds share the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds, and certification gives them added confidence in the quality of each stone. Many people are using that value to explore larger carat sizes or more intricate designs without compromising on the finished piece.