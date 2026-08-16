House of Quadri’s Transitional Edit celebrates modern heirlooms
House of Quadri’s Transitional Edit offers a variety of lab-grown diamond jewellery inspired by the beauty of transformation. Designed for the modern wearer, the collection celebrates jewellery that evolves with every chapter of life, blending contemporary aesthetics with timeless craftsmanship. The collection showcases an elegant selection of statement rings crafted with distinctive diamond cuts and sculptural silhouettes. Featuring floral-inspired designs like the plume diamond ring, graceful pear-cut styles such as the two-pear diamond ring, and the bold marquise blume diamond ring, each piece balances clean lines with intricate detailing. Designed in 18K gold and set with IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds, the pieces can be worn as a standalone statement or layered into an everyday jewellery wardrobe. Vaibhav Karnavat, founder of the label, shares the details.
How did you approach balancing these delicate organic forms with contemporary, clean lines?
We were inspired by organic forms, soft curves, petals, and natural movement, but we didn’t want the designs to feel overly ornate. So, we paired those fluid shapes with clean lines and thoughtful proportions to keep every piece feeling modern and easy to wear. The idea was to create jewellery that has character without feeling overwhelming. It’s feminine and sculptural, yet understated enough to become part of your everyday wardrobe.
What guided your choice when selecting cuts?
The choice of diamond cuts was always driven by the design itself. Softer shapes like oval and pear naturally complemented the organic, floral-inspired forms we were creating, while marquise cuts helped us introduce a more sculptural, contemporary feel.
How have consumer perceptions changed about IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds?
We’ve definitely seen perceptions evolve over the last few years. Today, many clients are choosing lab-grown diamonds because they genuinely appreciate what they offer not just for their value, but for the design possibilities they open up. Clients are also far more informed than they were before. They understand that lab-grown diamonds share the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds, and certification gives them added confidence in the quality of each stone. Many people are using that value to explore larger carat sizes or more intricate designs without compromising on the finished piece.
Can you tell us about your upcoming collection?
We’re currently developing a few bridal pieces in anticipation of the upcoming wedding season.
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