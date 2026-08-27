Lafaani’s Unquiet makes a case for craft-led conscious fashion

A

Drishti: Our academic backgrounds taught us to view environmental challenges as interconnected systems rather than isolated interventions, and that continues to shape every collection we develop. It taught us to understand fashion as an interconnected system rather than a series of isolated choices. That means considering every stage from the fibre and the people who grow it, to weaving, garment construction, wear, repair, and eventual biodegradation. Rather than optimising one stage, we look at how decisions made upstream influence every stage that follows. This also shapes the partnerships we build. We work with craft clusters and artisan communities where traditional knowledge remains closely connected to local ecologies and material systems.