Surmaye’s Rakhi edit puts comfort and mindful luxury at the centre of festive dressing
Homegrown label Surmaye’s Raksha Bandhan edit is built around the idea of effortless festive dressing. The colour palette moves towards soft, nature-inspired tones, including blush pink, berry pink, sage green, powder blue, ivory, jade green and earthy neutrals, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional festive jewel tones. Silhouettes are fluid and easy, with contemporary cuts. There are kurta sets, handwoven saris and dresses in lightweight silk, fine jamdani weaves and breathable handloom textiles. Swati Singhal, co-founder of the label, takes us through the same.
Why do you think women are embracing mindful luxury for intimate festivals like Raksha Bandhan?
Today’s consumer is looking beyond occasion wear that’s worn once. Festivals like Raksha Bandhan are deeply personal celebrations centred around family and meaningful traditions, and wardrobes are naturally evolving to reflect that sentiment. Women are increasingly investing in beautifully crafted pieces that offer longevity, versatility and authenticity. Rather than excess embellishment, the emphasis is on quality, comfort and thoughtful design, making every purchase feel more intentional.
What are the festive colours of the season for Rakhi?
This season’s festive palette embraces softer, more contemporary hues inspired by nature. Blush pink, berry tones, powder blue, sage green, jade, ivory, and warm earthy neutrals are defining rakhi wardrobes.
How can one dress smartly for Rakhi from day to evening?
The key is investing in versatile pieces that can be styled differently through the day. A lightweight jamdani or silk sari paired with a contemporary blouse works beautifully for both morning rituals and evening celebrations. Similarly, an elegant kurta set in handwoven fabric can be elevated effortlessly with handcrafted jewellery, a statement dupatta or refined accessories as the day progresses. Choosing breathable fabrics, fluid silhouettes and timeless colours allows the look to remain polished while ensuring comfort throughout long festive celebrations.
What are the summer festive occasion wardrobe must-haves?
Key pieces include a lightweight handwoven sari, an elegant embroidered kurta set, a versatile handcrafted blouse, beautifully woven dupattas and comfortable festive separates in breathable natural fabrics.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
Our latest collection, Unmapped, draws inspiration from the quiet beauty of mountain journeys, where misty mornings gradually give way to the colours of spring. The collection brings together English-vintage influences with India’s rich handloom heritage, resulting in pieces that feel both timeless and contemporary. Featuring handwoven jamdani, chanderi, mulberry silk and handloom cotton, Unmapped includes versatile saris, kurta sets, dresses and blouses in a palette of soft ivories, berry pinks, mountain greens and powder blues.
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