Surmaye’s Rakhi edit puts comfort and mindful luxury at the centre of festive dressing

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The key is investing in versatile pieces that can be styled differently through the day. A lightweight jamdani or silk sari paired with a contemporary blouse works beautifully for both morning rituals and evening celebrations. Similarly, an elegant kurta set in handwoven fabric can be elevated effortlessly with handcrafted jewellery, a statement dupatta or refined accessories as the day progresses. Choosing breathable fabrics, fluid silhouettes and timeless colours allows the look to remain polished while ensuring comfort throughout long festive celebrations.