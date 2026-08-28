Sri Lanka’s visual vocabulary finds a new expression through this edit

A fishing net catches the eye. A tiled floor creates a pattern. A shutter frames a building. Somewhere between these seemingly ordinary details and the instinct to look closer, Amit Aggarwal found the beginnings of his latest AM:IT collection. Sri Lanka became less of a destination and more of a visual conversation — one that unfolded through architecture, craft, colour and the quiet repetitions woven into the island’s everyday surroundings.

Sunset hues, woven grids and relaxed silhouettes reimagine Sri Lanka’s streets, tiles and fishing nets as a vibrant, travel-ready AM:IT wardrobe

The collection doesn’t attempt to recreate Sri Lanka. Instead, it distils the things that stayed with Amit: the geometry of Dumbara weaving, cane and palm-leaf craft, colonial facades, temple architecture, fishing nets and Geoffrey Bawa’s distinctive relationship with light and shadow. These references emerge through newly developed woven textiles, experimental surfaces and easy silhouettes, while sunset-inspired shades of coral, pink, orange and saffron inject the wardrobe with a sense of energy.

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