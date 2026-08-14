This spot in Hyderabad explores the more indulgent side of vegan dining

Plant-based food has long had a reputation for being the sensible choice on the table — but at O’Rica - Tropical Kitchen, it is anything but predictable. We arrived with a curated tasting of the restaurant’s newest offerings including a variety of vegan and plant-based vegetarian options, expecting a meal that would lean virtuously. Instead, what unfolded was a progression of creamy, crispy, spicy and sweet plates that kept shifting the idea of what plant-forward dining can be.

With its latest menu additions, O’Rica - Tropical Kitchen in Hyderabad is redefining vegan and plant-based cuisine

We started with the Wild mushroom bisque, a creamy, earthy soup that set a comforting tone for the meal. Then came the Mediterranean cheese roll, crisp and golden on the outside, with a gooey, indulgent centre that made it hard to stop at just one bite.