This spot in Hyderabad explores the more indulgent side of vegan dining

Plant-based food has long had a reputation for being the sensible choice on the table — but at O’Rica - Tropical Kitchen, it is anything but predictable. We arrived with a curated tasting of the restaurant’s newest offerings including a variety of vegan and plant-based vegetarian options, expecting a meal that would lean virtuously. Instead, what unfolded was a progression of creamy, crispy, spicy and sweet plates that kept shifting the idea of what plant-forward dining can be.
We started with the Wild mushroom bisque, a creamy, earthy soup that set a comforting tone for the meal. Then came the Mediterranean cheese roll, crisp and golden on the outside, with a gooey, indulgent centre that made it hard to stop at just one bite.
A Tangerine ginger spritzer cut through the richness beautifully. Sweet and tangy with a gentle ginger kick, it was the sort of refreshing drink that kept us reaching for another sip.
The meal took a fiery turn with the Crispy chilli plant-based chicken. It brought a definite punch of spice, but the real surprise was the plant-based chicken itself. It had the chew, bite and texture we associate with the real thing, making the dish particularly convincing.
Our favourite arrived next. The Stir fried Japanese rice brought together sushi rice, vegetables, soy sauce and smaller pieces of plant-based chicken in a comforting, savoury mix. Paired with the chilli chicken, it struck the perfect balance — the rice tempering the heat while picking up all those delicious sauces and flavours.
Dessert was perhaps the most unexpected finish. The Velvet beetroot delight, served in a martini glass, featured finely grated beetroot that immediately reminded us of gajar ka halwa — only reimagined with a more contemporary touch. A creamy rose topping added a delicate floral sweetness, turning a familiar flavour profile into something fresh.
O’Rica’s latest menu additions are a reminder that plant-based dining doesn’t need to be about subtraction but very much about adding flavour, texture and a little fun to the plate.
Meal for two: ₹1,400++. 10 am to 11 pm. At Kompally.
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