Aidu’s new Vindu and Kunda Pulav thalis bring coastal and regional comforts to Hyderabad diners

Few meals capture the spirit of a region quite like a traditional thali. With a little bit of everything on one plate, it brings together different flavours, textures and dishes that make every meal feel complete. Aidu’s new Vindu and Kunda Pulav menus celebrate this tradition, serving up a wholesome spread of regional favourites, from comforting vegetarian dishes to flavour-packed coastal classics.

Aidu’s curated thalis spotlight coastal and regional South Indian favourites, from crisp paruppu vada and live appams to gutti vankaya, Natukodi pulusu and Rajahmundry kunda pulav

We began with the Aidu vindu, a hearty spread that brought together a variety of comforting dishes. The paruppu vada was crisp on the outside and soft inside, making for the perfect start. A spicy poriyal added crunch and paired well with the fresh appams from the live counter. Light, soft and slightly tangy, the appams complemented the rich curries beautifully. The comforting pappu and flavourful gutti vankaya were highlights, while the lemon rice and tangy gongura rice added freshness and balance to the meal. We rounded it all off with a rich, creamy kheer.