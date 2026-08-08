Aidu’s new Vindu and Kunda Pulav thalis bring coastal and regional comforts to Hyderabad diners

Few meals capture the spirit of a region quite like a traditional thali. With a little bit of everything on one plate, it brings together different flavours, textures and dishes that make every meal feel complete. Aidu’s new Vindu and Kunda Pulav menus celebrate this tradition, serving up a wholesome spread of regional favourites, from comforting vegetarian dishes to flavour-packed coastal classics.
We began with the Aidu vindu, a hearty spread that brought together a variety of comforting dishes. The paruppu vada was crisp on the outside and soft inside, making for the perfect start. A spicy poriyal added crunch and paired well with the fresh appams from the live counter. Light, soft and slightly tangy, the appams complemented the rich curries beautifully. The comforting pappu and flavourful gutti vankaya were highlights, while the lemon rice and tangy gongura rice added freshness and balance to the meal. We rounded it all off with a rich, creamy kheer.
Next came the Godavari vindu, where the coastal flavours took centre stage. The Natukodi pulusu was deeply flavourful, with tender meat that fell right off the bone. Paired with warm appams that soaked up the rich gravy, it was easily one of the best dishes on the table.
The Prawns vepudu were another standout. Perfectly cooked with just the right amount of heat, they had us reaching for more after every bite. Served alongside lemon rice, they were the first to disappear from the thali. The Chapala pulusu was also impressive, balancing tangy flavours with soft, succulent fish that was cooked just right.
We ended the meal with the Rajahmundry kunda pulav, a pleasant surprise. Creamy and mildly spiced with a gentle peppery finish, it offered a lighter take on a dish that's usually known for bolder flavours. Thoughtfully put together and rooted in culinary traditions, Aidu’s new menus are a comforting way to experience the region's diverse flavours.
Meal for two: INR 2,200++. 12 pm to 11.30 pm. At Jubilee Hills.