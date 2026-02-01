This new south Indian restaurant in Hyderabad promises to delight hearts and tummies

When prepared with the right ingredients and in a familiar style, food doesn’t just fill the stomach; it leaves you content, and genuinely happy. Food carries memories and offers a sense of comfort that becomes increasingly rare as we grow up. Bhojanam Thali, a newly opened culinary gem in the city, instantly makes you feel at home. We visited the place to try out their authentic Telugu thalis from Godavari, Krishna, Telangana, and Rayalseema regions.
The fine-dining place is spacious, with comfortable chairs and tables that invite families and friends to sit, eat, chat, and spend quality time together. The interiors are classy, elevated by a thoughtful play of colours and décor.
Without much ado, we began with Chitti royyala vepudu, an irresistible, spicy appetiser made with small prawns reflecting the coastal flavours. Each bite was a delight, with the prawns perfectly cooked and coated in robust masalas, making it hard to stop at just one bite. Next, we moved on to Alasanda vada, also known as Bobbarlu vada or Lobia vada. These deep-fried fritters, made from black-eyed peas, were crunchy on the outside and flavourful to the core.
It was finally time to dive into the main highlight — the thalis. We began with the Shakahara bhojanam, a wholesome and appetising vegetarian thali, featuring generous bowls of curries and dals. The spread included bendakaya fry, gobi capsicum kurma, and sorakaya tomato curry, along with comforting pappucharu and rasam to pair with rice. A special mention for the drool-worthy Gongura pachadi on the side, which instantly elevated the entire meal. We started with fluffy pooris before moving on to rice and savouring each accompaniment at leisure. The rava laddoo made for a perfect, indulgent end to the meal.
Next came the Seema bhojanam, inspired by the flavours of the Rayalaseema region. While the thali carried familiar elements, it had a few hearty additions, including ragi sangati, mutton kura, and natukodi kura for meat lovers. The pairing of ragi sangati with natukodi kura was truly a match made in culinary heaven. Savouring such a wholesome meal felt like a journey through flavours, one we thoroughly enjoyed. We also tried the creamy and luscious Methi chaman with butter naan, and we highly recommend it. Not to miss the Kodi pulav (Chitti muthyalu), served in earthen pots.
Overall, it was a reminder of how soulful south indian food can be when it stays honest to its origins.
Rs 1,500 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi