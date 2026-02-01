This new south Indian restaurant in Hyderabad promises to delight hearts and tummies

When prepared with the right ingredients and in a familiar style, food doesn’t just fill the stomach; it leaves you content, and genuinely happy. Food carries memories and offers a sense of comfort that becomes increasingly rare as we grow up. Bhojanam Thali, a newly opened culinary gem in the city, instantly makes you feel at home. We visited the place to try out their authentic Telugu thalis from Godavari, Krishna, Telangana, and Rayalseema regions.

It was a reminder of how soulful south Indian food can be when it stays honest to its origins

The fine-dining place is spacious, with comfortable chairs and tables that invite families and friends to sit, eat, chat, and spend quality time together. The interiors are classy, elevated by a thoughtful play of colours and décor.

Without much ado, we began with Chitti royyala vepudu, an irresistible, spicy appetiser made with small prawns reflecting the coastal flavours. Each bite was a delight, with the prawns perfectly cooked and coated in robust masalas, making it hard to stop at just one bite. Next, we moved on to Alasanda vada, also known as Bobbarlu vada or Lobia vada. These deep-fried fritters, made from black-eyed peas, were crunchy on the outside and flavourful to the core.