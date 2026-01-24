Here’s a heritage-inspired south Indian kitchen in Hyderabad, bringing five states together through its offerings

It’s a beautiful feeling to walk into a restaurant that instantly connects you to your roots. Newly opened Taamara – South Indian Artisan Kitchen feels like stepping into your grandmother’s courtyard. Celebrating the culinary heritage of the five south Indian states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, the menu here strikes an exquisite balance between regional classics and some modern interpretations.

The first thing that catches your eye is the grand 100-year-old entrance door sourced from the founder, Sampath Lanka’s ancestral home. Vintage elements appear throughout the space, but what’s prominent is the open central courtyard, reminiscent of those traditional south Indian homes.

Excited about the food, we began with the Moringa rasam, a warm, nourishing concoction made with drumstick (moringa) leaves, known for its immunity-boosting properties. Comforting and flavourful, it was also delicious! Next, the Jackfruit cutlet caught our attention. We loved its unique texture and the way each bite was perfectly crispy and drool-worthy, with just the right hint of spice. It works beautifully as a mock meat, making it a great choice for those who prefer to stay away from non-vegetarian fare. We stumbled upon Malabar coin parotta — served on a banana leaf, the platter showcases mini parottas, each topped with a luscious paneer preparation and coriander leaves.