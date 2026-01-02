Indulge in the season’s sweetness with the strawberry menu

Strawberries are love, and winter truly feels like the best time to enjoy them. Often used across everything from cosmetics to a tempting range of desserts you can happily binge on forever, this fruit has always been our companion in one form or another. Roast CCX has now rolled out a brand-new menu solely dedicated to strawberries. Rich red in colour, these are not only packed with health benefits but are also incredibly versatile. We visited the café to try all the fancy delights.

The place was buzzing with youthful energy, just as it always is. People were enjoying each other’s company, chomping on good food, while the large glass counter, home to a tempting array of bakery treats, was brimming with strawberry delights. We dropped in and picked a few that looked absolutely delectable.

At first, we relished the Dip strawberry milk chocolate. It’s a very popular festive dessert where the strawberries are covered in chocolate. These simple, gorgeous, bite-sized treats are quite enticing and delightfully sweet, especially in comparision with Dip strawberry dark chocolate which is a little on the bitter side. After this, we moved on to the fresh Strawberry tart. The roasted hazelnut tart was topped with almond cream, whipped ganache, strawberry compote, and fresh strawberries, neatly placed vertically around the dessert. What followed was a complete celebration for those with a sweet tooth. La Fraise, resembling a beautiful French cake, featured a moist chiffon sponge layered with vanilla whipped ganache, strawberry compote, and, fresh, bright strawberries. Moving away from overly sweet options, we chose the Strawberry Danish, a flaky, buttery pastry stuffed with house-made strawberry compote and a fruity and rich cream. Garnished with fresh chunks of strawberries, it tasted just as wonderful as it looked, and we certainly didn't regret ordering this one.