The new strawberry menu at this Hyderabad bakehouse will ensure a guilty-free binge
Picture this, it is 1 am, you are cuddled up in a blanket, watching a heartwarming rom-com — almost seems like a perfect night, isn’t it? The only thing missing is a sweet decadence. You give in to your cravings and order a dessert for yourself, something to keep you company. After relishing the heavenly sweet, a guilt dooms you. This is exactly the kind of guilt Yummybee is against. A bakehouse which makes every thing sugar-free, gluten-free and preservatives-free, they believe in guilt-free indulgence.
This week, we tried their new strawberry menu, and like they profess, we enjoyed these delicacies without an ounce of guilt. With around nine outlets, we went to the one in Jubilee hills, a dine-in located on a quiet street. With minimal décor, the wide array of desserts displayed on the counter got us excited for our meal.
First came in the strawberry cheesecake, topped with cream and cut strawberries. A classic, rich dish with subtle flavours was very light. While we could taste the difference in the no-maida cracker base, the sugar substitute was added to perfection. Although the crust had different ingredients, paired with the strawberry filling and cream cheese, the dish had a refreshing taste.
The next delicacy on our table were the jar desserts, the strawberry trifle and the chocolate strawberry parfait. The trifle had layers of cake, custard, cream and strawberry filling. Taking a spoonful of all the layers was an indulgent experience. The parfait, with layers of cream, chocolate, cake, and strawberry, was a perfect blend of flavours. The bitterness of chocolate, and the sourness of the berry, resulting in a heavenly balance. Another layered delicacy was the strawberry fraiser — layers of cream and strawberry filling, sandwiched between a cake. Although the cake was slightly dry, the rich and dense cream comfortably compensated.
A dessert we never anticipated could be made gluten free was the strawberry eclaire. The conscious lack of maida gave it a different twist, not compromising on the flavour. Topped with strawberries, the eclaire was filled with a delicious, creamy, chocolate and strawberry filling. The eclaire in itself made sure that no particular flavour dominated.
We saved the best for the last. The delicious chocolate coated strawberries transported us to the streets of London! Juicy, plump strawberries were coated with milk chocolate — a simple, yet comforting and flavourful preparation.
INR 1,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.