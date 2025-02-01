The new strawberry menu at this Hyderabad bakehouse will ensure a guilty-free binge

Picture this, it is 1 am, you are cuddled up in a blanket, watching a heartwarming rom-com — almost seems like a perfect night, isn’t it? The only thing missing is a sweet decadence. You give in to your cravings and order a dessert for yourself, something to keep you company. After relishing the heavenly sweet, a guilt dooms you. This is exactly the kind of guilt Yummybee is against. A bakehouse which makes every thing sugar-free, gluten-free and preservatives-free, they believe in guilt-free indulgence.

This week, we tried their new strawberry menu, and like they profess, we enjoyed these delicacies without an ounce of guilt. With around nine outlets, we went to the one in Jubilee hills, a dine-in located on a quiet street. With minimal décor, the wide array of desserts displayed on the counter got us excited for our meal.