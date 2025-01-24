Enjoy a burst of colours, flavours and culture in Hyderabad with this Mexican restaurant’s new vegetarian menu

They say cultures across the world borrow from each other, be it with produce brought in by explorers centuries ago or the similarity in languages. It is truly fascinating to experience how similar an obviously foreign culture is to our own, especially through food.

We walked up the baby pink coloured staircase of Mexarosa one sunny winter afternoon to find ourselves in the heart of Mexico. ‘I love you but don’t touch my taco’ read a red neon sign at the bar. The space sparked joy, as royal blue walls became a canvas for a burst of colours and prints in every cor ner, from the bright striped cushions to the menus.

First order of business at a Mexican comedor (eatery) — guacamole and chips. Served in a mortar, the fresh guacamole came with a side of pink salt, sliced jalapeños and salsa to allow for customisation of every bite.

The beverage menu had pretty illustrations of every drink, mostly tequila-based. We called for the Zapata, a cocktail with Don Julio Reposado, prickly pear and citrus garnished with grapefruit. The refreshing rose-hued drink matched the aesthetics of the eatery perfectly.

We started our meal with the Mexican tortilla soup, a spiced bean soup with avocados and crisp tortillas. The spice profile ran high, which was incredibly enjoyable to our Indian palates.