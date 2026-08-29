Akoirah by Augmont’s lab-grown diamond collection brings botanical elegance to everyday fine jewellery

The collection celebrates the quiet elegance of nature, translating blooming petals, graceful vines, delicate leaves and organic curves into wearable works of art.

Namita Kothari, founder of Akoirah by Augmont, says, “Nature is perhaps the only designer that has remained timeless across generations. You see the same forms repeated in art, architecture and fashion because they never go out of style. What fascinated us wasn’t just the beauty, but the intelligence of nature’s design—its symmetry and movement. With Sculpted by Nature, we wanted to reinterpret those elements rather than imitate them.”