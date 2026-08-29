Akoirah by Augmont’s lab-grown diamond collection brings botanical elegance to everyday fine jewellery

Nature has long been one of design’s greatest muses, inspiring architecture, fashion, interiors and art with its effortless balance of beauty and structure. Drawing from this enduring influence is Akoirah by Augmont’s Sculpted by Nature fine-jewellery collection, which reimagines botanical forms through laboratory-grown diamonds.
The collection celebrates the quiet elegance of nature, translating blooming petals, graceful vines, delicate leaves and organic curves into wearable works of art.
Namita Kothari, founder of Akoirah by Augmont, says, “Nature is perhaps the only designer that has remained timeless across generations. You see the same forms repeated in art, architecture and fashion because they never go out of style. What fascinated us wasn’t just the beauty, but the intelligence of nature’s design—its symmetry and movement. With Sculpted by Nature, we wanted to reinterpret those elements rather than imitate them.”
Namita has noticed a significant shift in people’s attitudes towards jewellery. Fine jewellery, she believes, is no longer reserved for lockers or special occasions. “Consumers want pieces that become part of their personal style. That meant every design had to make a visual statement without feeling intimidating to wear. We spent a lot of time refining proportions, ensuring the pieces were lightweight, versatile and comfortable while retaining their sculptural character. For us, good design is not just about how something looks; it’s about how naturally it fits into someone’s everyday life. If a piece is beautiful but rarely worn, it hasn’t truly fulfilled its purpose,” she shares.
While each piece from the collection is close to her heart, the Enchanted Vine Hoops are particularly special as they perfectly capture the philosophy behind the collection. “Vines don’t grow in straight lines; they evolve naturally, creating movement and flow. We wanted to preserve that sense of effortless elegance while translating it into a clean, contemporary form. The hoops feel artistic without being dramatic. That balance between nature’s organic beauty and modern design is exactly what Sculpted by Nature is about,” says Namita.
On using laboratory-grown diamonds and recycled gold, she says luxury is no longer defined by exclusivity or tradition. “Consumers care about design, craftsmanship, transparency and the values behind what they buy. Laboratory-grown diamonds and recycled gold allow us to respond to those changing expectations without compromising on quality or creativity,” adds Namita.
Rs 35,522 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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