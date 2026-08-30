In Ladakh’s shadow: Aroka’s The Ascent weaves Himalayan resilience into luxury womenswear

Across the collection, floral motifs emerge through ajrakh hand-block prints, woven jacquards, intricate hand embroidery and richly textured surfaces. It was the sight of wildflowers growing against a dramatic, unforgiving terrain in Ladakh that stayed with her while designing the collection. “There was something incredibly moving about seeing such delicate beauty thrive at altitude, in a landscape defined by resilience. That image became symbolic of the collection: strength doesn’t diminish softness, and softness doesn’t make us any less resilient.”

The Ascent involves complex techniques ranging from three-dimensional bead and sequin embroidery to the reinterpretation of ajrakh on velvet, each requiring a close dialogue between the design team and artisans.

“For us, craftsmanship isn’t simply about the finished piece; it’s about preserving and reimagining techniques through a contemporary lens. That exchange between tradition, experimentation and human skill is what gives the collection its depth,” says Shweta, who sees the collection as an occasionwear offering created for moments that call for something distinctive and considered.

“Each piece is designed to feel special while retaining the sense of individuality that is central to the brand,” she signs off.

Rs 30,000 onwards. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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