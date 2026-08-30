In Ladakh’s shadow: Aroka’s The Ascent weaves Himalayan resilience into luxury womenswear

Ladakh is known for its spiritual beauty and cultural grandeur. Luxury womenswear label Aroka’s latest collection, The Ascent, is inspired by its dramatic landscapes, where rugged mountains coexist with delicate alpine blooms. The collection reflects the belief that growth is never linear but shaped by every version of ourselves we have carried along the way.
The landscape of transformation
At the heart of The Ascent lies the idea that transformation is an accumulation rather than a reinvention. Every experience leaves an imprint, every chapter contributes to who we become, and every iteration of the self deserves to be honoured. This philosophy forms the emotional foundation of the collection, translating into garments that embody strength, movement and timeless femininity.
Remaining true to Aroka’s signature design language, The Ascent introduces a renewed richness of materiality and craftsmanship. Sculptural silhouettes are elevated by intricate woven jacquard, dimensional embroidery, and tactile fabrications that echo the textures of Ladakh’s striking terrain. Signature ruching and fluid draping are reinterpreted alongside delicate cutwork lace and architectural construction, creating pieces that balance softness with structure. The collection also presents a contemporary interpretation of the traditional ajrakh craft, reimagined on sumptuous velvet to marry heritage artistry with modern luxury.
Founded by Shweta Aggarwal, the brand is known for its signature hand-ruching, and refined draping. This collection draws directly from the colours of the Himalayan landscape. Its palette embraces deep monastery red, mountain-shadow black, antique gold, expansive sky blue and the soft blush of alpine wildflowers.
Shweta tells us that she is drawn to storytelling through textiles and silhouette. “I’m interested in creating pieces that feel deeply considered and emotionally resonant. The Ascent explores the idea that growth is rarely linear. We often think of transformation as becoming someone entirely new, but I believe we are shaped by every version of ourselves we’ve ever been. Ladakh, with its powerful contrasts of strength and fragility, felt like the perfect place to tell that story.”
Ladakh embodies resilience in a very elemental way. It’s a landscape where stark mountains coexist with delicate alpine flowers, where the silence as you ascend the steps of a monastery can feel as powerful as the terrain itself. Those contrasts fascinated Shweta because they mirror the human experience. “Strength and softness aren’t opposites; they exist together. Rather than simply taking visual inspiration from Ladakh, we wanted the region to become a metaphor for personal evolution, making it integral to both the collection and the campaign film,” Shweta shares.
So, how did she translate Ladakh’s landscapes into the fabrics, colours and textures of the collection?
“We approached the collection by interpreting not just the visual landscape, but its emotional texture. The colour palette draws from monastery reds, mountain-shadow blacks, antique gold, and the soft blush and poppy blues of alpine wildflowers blooming against rugged terrain,” she explains.
Across the collection, floral motifs emerge through ajrakh hand-block prints, woven jacquards, intricate hand embroidery and richly textured surfaces. It was the sight of wildflowers growing against a dramatic, unforgiving terrain in Ladakh that stayed with her while designing the collection. “There was something incredibly moving about seeing such delicate beauty thrive at altitude, in a landscape defined by resilience. That image became symbolic of the collection: strength doesn’t diminish softness, and softness doesn’t make us any less resilient.”
The Ascent involves complex techniques ranging from three-dimensional bead and sequin embroidery to the reinterpretation of ajrakh on velvet, each requiring a close dialogue between the design team and artisans.
“For us, craftsmanship isn’t simply about the finished piece; it’s about preserving and reimagining techniques through a contemporary lens. That exchange between tradition, experimentation and human skill is what gives the collection its depth,” says Shweta, who sees the collection as an occasionwear offering created for moments that call for something distinctive and considered.
“Each piece is designed to feel special while retaining the sense of individuality that is central to the brand,” she signs off.
Rs 30,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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