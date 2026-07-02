Why tennis jewellery is the must-have everyday luxury accessory

Every piece in the collection is crafted in 14kt gold and set with lab-grown diamonds, BIS-hallmarked and IGI-certified, in keeping with the brand’s standards across its entire catalogue.

Bhavya Shah, co-founder and designer of Milo Jewels, says, “The tennis bracelet has always carried a certain quiet power—it’s one of those rare jewellery silhouettes that has never really gone out of style. But when we looked at the traditional form, we noticed it had stayed largely unchanged for decades: a single row of identical diamonds, uniform in size, formal in feeling. We were drawn to the idea of keeping that iconic linearity but rethinking who it’s made for,” Bhavya explains.