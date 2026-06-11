Talisman bridal collection marries spiritual symbolism with everyday luxury

Every piece from the Talisman collection is designed as a wearable story. “From protective motifs to symbols of strength, luck, love, and transformation, I personally believe that each pendant carries a positive aura,” he says.

So, what makes a piece of jewellery feel like a modern talisman?

“A modern talisman is deeply personal. It’s a piece that resonates with your journey, energy, or intention—something that feels emotionally empowering every time you wear it. It has the sparkle of a diamond, but it glows with your own energy too,” explains Sunny.