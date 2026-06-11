Talisman bridal collection marries spiritual symbolism with everyday luxury

Blame it on the turbulence unleashed by global conflicts or a growing collective desire to reclaim ancient symbols, but there is a renewed interest in spirituality and connecting with the deeper meaning of objects. Following this trend closely, DAIMANTÉ is leaning into the divine arts for inspiration this wedding season with a jewellery collection rooted in luck and prosperity.
Symbols of luck and prosperity
The brand’s new collection features meaningful pieces that brides can wear long after the celebrations have ended. DAIMANTÉ’s lab-grown diamond creations for the bridal trousseau include modern talismans that blend senti-ment, symbolism, and everyday luxury.
Sunny Kumar Singh, founder, tells us that today’s brides are redefining their bridal jewellery choices.
“Modern brides are choosing meaning over excess. They want jewellery that represents something beyond ornamentation—something that reflects their personality and individuality. They are definitely choosing pieces they’ll continue wearing after the wedding, not just store away in a locker,” shares Sunny.
Every piece from the Talisman collection is designed as a wearable story. “From protective motifs to symbols of strength, luck, love, and transformation, I personally believe that each pendant carries a positive aura,” he says.
So, what makes a piece of jewellery feel like a modern talisman?
“A modern talisman is deeply personal. It’s a piece that resonates with your journey, energy, or intention—something that feels emotionally empowering every time you wear it. It has the sparkle of a diamond, but it glows with your own energy too,” explains Sunny.
The pieces closest to his heart—and the ones he hopes brides will include in their bridal trousseaux—are the Skyfall Shooting Star Pendant, Plume Feather Pendant, Fluttery Hummingbird Pendant, Faery Four-Leaf Clover Pendant, and Luna Crescent Moon Pendant.
“Having said that, the entire Talisman collection can be considered a range of timeless essentials, as today’s brides want pieces that transition effortlessly from bridal wear to everyday luxury,” adds Sunny, who sees the future of bridal jewellery in India evolving towards conscious luxury—more personal, more design-led, and more wearable. “The future belongs to jewellery that carries both emotional value and modern relevance,” he signs off.
Prices start at Rs 31,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin