From hexagons to needle baguettes, modern diamond jewellery takes a sculptural turn for this collection

Timanti unveils its debut collection, Reimagined Classics, at the brand’s first-ever store in Bengaluru, bringing a fresh new language to fine jewellery with contemporary laboratory-grown diamonds. The collection features rare cuts such as needle baguettes, kite-shape and hexagon-shaped diamonds. It also spotlights fancy cuts like artfully combine pear, baguette, heart, and oval diamonds to distinctive styles such as east-west set diamond rings and sculptural tilted pear finger rings.
The rise of rare-cut diamonds
The brilliance of these diamonds is accentuated with thoughtfully chosen coloured gemstones including emeralds, turquoise, lapis, malachite, and mother of pearl, adding depth, vibrance, and character to the collection.
The collection features refined engagement rings and stackable tennis bracelets, feather-light earrings, versatile pendants, and statement neckpieces.
Shweta Singla, founder of Timanti, has always admired the timeless appeal of classic jewellery, but she wanted to reinterpret those familiar forms through a contemporary lens. “I’ve made them lighter, more versatile, and relevant to how women live today. Reimagined Classics is about honouring tradition while catering to the evolving tastes of new-age Indian women.”
Timanti’s design language is refined, expressive, and quietly bold. “The pieces are designed to move seamlessly between occasions,” she shares.
So what drew her to laboratory-grown diamonds for the first collection? “Laboratory-grown diamonds represent a forward-thinking approach to premiumness. They align with a more conscious, transparent way of consuming without compromising on beauty or quality. For a debut collection, it felt like the natural choice, also because it allows for innovation in cuts and patterns,” explains Shweta.
What makes the collection unique is its unconventional cuts. Needle baguettes, for instance, create sharp, linear elegance, while hexagons introduce symmetry with a twist. “These shapes allow us to break away from predictable design and create pieces that feel distinctive yet balanced,” says Shweta, adding that the design process is both intuitive and meticulous.
“Each cut has its own personality—some are soft, some are sharp, some are more reflective. The challenge and excitement lie in orchestrating them so they complement rather than compete. It’s almost like composing music, where different notes come together to create harmony,” she explains.
Shweta is fascinated by the possibilities of coloured gemstones like emerald, turquoise, and lapis. “Colour adds emotion and depth. Emerald brings richness and timeless luxury; turquoise adds a playful vibrancy, and lapis introduces a sense of mystery. They also break the monotony of all-white designs and make for very striking pieces of jewellery,” she says.
Shweta notices women’s jewellery preferences evolving today. “Women are looking for pieces they can wear every day, not just for occasions. There’s also a growing appreciation for design-led jewellery, and they don’t shy away from experimenting with innovative designs,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 40,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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