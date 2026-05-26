From hexagons to needle baguettes, modern diamond jewellery takes a sculptural turn for this collection

What makes the collection unique is its unconventional cuts. Needle baguettes, for instance, create sharp, linear elegance, while hexagons introduce symmetry with a twist. “These shapes allow us to break away from predictable design and create pieces that feel distinctive yet balanced,” says Shweta, adding that the design process is both intuitive and meticulous.

“Each cut has its own personality—some are soft, some are sharp, some are more reflective. The challenge and excitement lie in orchestrating them so they complement rather than compete. It’s almost like composing music, where different notes come together to create harmony,” she explains.

Shweta is fascinated by the possibilities of coloured gemstones like emerald, turquoise, and lapis. “Colour adds emotion and depth. Emerald brings richness and timeless luxury; turquoise adds a playful vibrancy, and lapis introduces a sense of mystery. They also break the monotony of all-white designs and make for very striking pieces of jewellery,” she says.

Shweta notices women’s jewellery preferences evolving today. “Women are looking for pieces they can wear every day, not just for occasions. There’s also a growing appreciation for design-led jewellery, and they don’t shy away from experimenting with innovative designs,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 40,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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