The sister-duo’s debut collection proves how fabric and design speaks louder than excess

In a style landscape driven by trends, spectacle and occasion dressing, Seré Studio arrives with a proposition. Founded by sisters Snehal Shastry and Rithika Rajesh, the label’s debut collection is built around the idea that everyday dressing deserves as much thought and beauty as clothes reserved for special events.
“We realised that most women spend far more time living their everyday lives than attending special occasions, yet fashion often treats everyday dressing as an afterthought,” says Snehal.
That observation became the foundation of Seré Studio. Rather than designing for milestone moments, the collection is intended for the rituals of daily life — morning coffees, long lunches, weekend escapes and spontaneous plans. “To us, true luxury is ease,” she adds.
That philosophy extends to the way the sisters work together. While one gravitates towards storytelling, aesthetics and the emotional experience of a garment, the other approaches design through the lens of wearability and practicality. Their differing perspectives often strengthen the final outcome. Snehal points to Cha, one of the collection’s earliest designs, as an example.
A conversation about making the silhouette appeal to a broader range of women eventually led to Raagi, a deeper-toned variation that has since become one of the label’s best-selling pieces.
The collection’s sense of restraint was equally intentional. Though nearly 12 designs were developed during the process, only eight made the final cut. “We believe restraint is a form of confidence,” says Snehal. Rather than adding embellishments for the sake of visual impact, the founders repeatedly asked themselves whether a detail genuinely improved the garment. If it didn’t, it was left behind.
At the heart of that decision-making process was fabric. “Fabric was never an afterthought for us; it was the starting point,” says Snehal. Drawn to natural fibres, breathable textures and handloom-inspired weaves, the sisters allowed the materials to dictate the silhouettes rather than imposing structure onto them. The result is a collection defined by fluidity, softness and movement.
For Rithika, one of the greatest challenges was translating the idea of quiet luxury into garments that remain memorable. “We didn’t want the garments to feel loud or overly designed in order to stand out,” she says. Instead, distinction comes through thoughtful tailoring, fabric, construction and how the garments make the wearer feel.
That apparent simplicity, however, conceals extensive refinement. The sisters spent months perfecting proportions, testing fabrics and fine-tuning details. “When something looks effortless, it usually means a lot of thought and intention went into making it feel that way,” says Rithika.
Ultimately, Seré Studio’s goal is not simply to create beautiful clothing, but to offer something rarer: a sense of ease. “If someone puts on a Seré piece and feels comfortable, beautiful, and entirely themselves, then we’ve achieved what we set out to do,” she says.
Prices start at ₹2,800 onwards. Available online.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.