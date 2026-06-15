The sister-duo’s debut collection proves how fabric and design speaks louder than excess

“We realised that most women spend far more time living their everyday lives than attending special occasions, yet fashion often treats everyday dressing as an afterthought,” says Snehal.

That observation became the foundation of Seré Studio. Rather than designing for milestone moments, the collection is intended for the rituals of daily life — morning coffees, long lunches, weekend escapes and spontaneous plans. “To us, true luxury is ease,” she adds.

That philosophy extends to the way the sisters work together. While one gravitates towards storytelling, aesthetics and the emotional experience of a garment, the other approaches design through the lens of wearability and practicality. Their differing perspectives often strengthen the final outcome. Snehal points to Cha, one of the collection’s earliest designs, as an example.