Rivaaj Couture’s Gul brings soft florals and fluid elegance

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Gul is a collection that celebrates softness, femininity, and timeless Indian craftsmanship through a contemporary couture lens. The collection is deeply rooted in emotion and movement, with every garment designed to feel regal yet effortless.

The silhouettes are fluid, layered, and intentionally graceful. We’ve explored flowing anarkalis with exaggerated gheras, long panelled kurtas, lehenga sets structured overlay jackets, and kurta-palazzo pairings that create a gown-like elegance while remaining wearable and comfortable.

The collection works extensively with luxurious fabrics like modal satin, organza, mulmul, net, and tissue. Modal satin became one of the defining textiles of Gul because of its fluid drape and rich sheen. Organza and net bring softness and layering, while mulmul adds lightness and comfort. Texture plays a very important role within the collection. Instead of overwhelming the garments with dense surface ornamentation, we focused on creating depth through intricate hand embroidery, fabric layering, scattered motifs, and subtle craftsmanship.

The colour palette features shades like burnt orange, blush pink, dusty lavender, maroon, sage green, ivory, champagne gold, muted reds, and earthy jewel tones.