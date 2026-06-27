Aria redefines gold jewellery with emeralds, rubies and sapphires

About the shift of focus from diamond to gold, Neil Sonawala of Zen Diamond India tells us that it was time for a deeper conversation. “We wanted to create something that honoured gold in its purest, most wearable form; gold that is chosen deliberately, worn daily, and felt personally,” says Neil.

On choosing gemstones like emeralds, rubies, and sapphires, he says it is because they have endured across centuries and civilisations. “Emeralds, rubies, and sapphires carry an almost primal energy—each one a distinct personality, each one commanding attention in its own right. The rubies bring warmth and intensity. The emeralds carry depth and calm. The sapphires offer an almost regal clarity. They work across skin tones, occasions, and moods,” he says.