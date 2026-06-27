Aria redefines gold jewellery with emeralds, rubies and sapphires

Gold has always held deep significance, and with Aria, ZEN Diamond reimagines it through a distinctly modern lens. The brand’s first non-diamond-centric collection, Aria highlights the richness of 18kt yellow gold paired with natural precious gemstones- emeralds, rubies, and sapphires, while retaining the brand’s signature touch through the subtle brilliance of the skin touch diamond setting.
About the shift of focus from diamond to gold, Neil Sonawala of Zen Diamond India tells us that it was time for a deeper conversation. “We wanted to create something that honoured gold in its purest, most wearable form; gold that is chosen deliberately, worn daily, and felt personally,” says Neil.
On choosing gemstones like emeralds, rubies, and sapphires, he says it is because they have endured across centuries and civilisations. “Emeralds, rubies, and sapphires carry an almost primal energy—each one a distinct personality, each one commanding attention in its own right. The rubies bring warmth and intensity. The emeralds carry depth and calm. The sapphires offer an almost regal clarity. They work across skin tones, occasions, and moods,” he says.
Every piece in Aria features an inset ruby as a signature detail, which is the connective thread running through the entire collection, a quiet house mark that ties each piece back to something deliberate and considered.
What makes the collection distinct is the skin-touch diamond feature. Neil explains that it is honourning a natural diamond “that has travelled millions of years through the earth to arrive at this moment, at this piece, at this person.”
“By setting the diamond as close to the skin as possible, we allow that energy to meet you directly, not through glass, not across a distance, but in true contact. It rests against you rather than sitting above you, and in that closeness something very intimate happens between the wearer and the stone,” he shares.
The necklaces are perhaps the most arresting introduction to what Aria is trying to say. The layered chain constructions bring a sense of movement and modernity that feels genuinely fresh, and the interplay of 18kt yellow gold with the deep colour of the gemstones creates a visual richness that is striking without being heavy. The oval bangles are equally compelling, architectural in their form but warm in their finish. The collection is designed to be experienced as a whole. They sit well against a crisp white shirt, a silk kurta, or a blazer.
Prices start at Rs 1 lakh. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin