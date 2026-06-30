New plant-based collection transforms earthy elements into handcrafted silhouettes

“The collection draws its inspiration from the soil itself and its many expressions across India. As you travel through different regions of the country, you begin to notice how the colour, texture and character of the land change and how the same tree can take on entirely different forms depending on its environment. We were fascinated by these avatars of a single natural resource. That sense of adaptability, resilience and quiet diversity informed not only the collection’s earthy palette but also its silhouettes, functionality and overall design language,” says Aishwarya Lahariya, co-founder and designer.

There are 12 pieces, spanning relaxed shirts, statement jackets, everyday trousers and midi dresses, crafted using two key contemporary fabrics that form the foundation of this edit.