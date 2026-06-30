New plant-based collection transforms earthy elements into handcrafted silhouettes

Much like the soil that inspires its name, from which everything begins, Bhoomi is designed as an accessible starting point for those beginning their journey with Jiwya, a plant-based fashion label rooted in Indian handwoven textiles. This new collection follows the brand’s debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, aiming to strike a balance between functionality and artisanship, between ease and artistry.
“The collection draws its inspiration from the soil itself and its many expressions across India. As you travel through different regions of the country, you begin to notice how the colour, texture and character of the land change and how the same tree can take on entirely different forms depending on its environment. We were fascinated by these avatars of a single natural resource. That sense of adaptability, resilience and quiet diversity informed not only the collection’s earthy palette but also its silhouettes, functionality and overall design language,” says Aishwarya Lahariya, co-founder and designer.
There are 12 pieces, spanning relaxed shirts, statement jackets, everyday trousers and midi dresses, crafted using two key contemporary fabrics that form the foundation of this edit.
“Unbleached, plain-woven kala cotton and unbleached khadi, crafted in a high-GSM plain weave. The fibres themselves come from rain-fed, drought-prone regions, making them inherently resource-conscious from the very beginning. Their production is deeply tied to traditional craft practices, involving hand-spinning on the charkha and weaving on wooden handlooms and pit looms,” she shares.
The motifs in Bhoomi are created using intricate three-dimensional string work. Traditional hand-block printing techniques such as bagh, dabu and kalamkari are carefully transformed into fine strings and appliquéd onto the garments. “Organic shades of brown are complemented by plant-based dyes such as deep indigo and subtle olive tones that emerge from pomegranate peel treated with iron rust,” she reveals. Some of the standout pieces from the Bhoomi collection are the Bodhi Jacket, Avani Dress and Asok Shirt.
₹5,000 onwards. Available online.