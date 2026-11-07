This popular jewellery stop at Bengaluru returns with a curated festive offering

Gold, meanwhile, retains its place as a timeless choice for the occasion. Often associated with family traditions and heirloom jewellery, the metal continues to hold significance across generations, making it an enduring Dhanteras purchase. The collection brings these familiar associations together with designs that cater to evolving tastes, offering pieces that can be worn beyond the festive season.

“Dhanteras reminds us of the values that give such traditions their meaning. Our journey of over 155 years has been guided by a strong commitment to ethics, transparency and trust. This Dhanteras, our selection of fine jewellery brings together the noble appeal of gold, the brilliance of diamonds and the beauty of colour, with each piece reflecting a different expression of craftsmanship and design. While styles and preferences may evolve, the principles that guide us remain unchanged. We are grateful to the generations of customers who have placed their faith in us and look forward to creating many more cherished memories with them,” shares Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, C Krishniah Chetty Group.

INR 96,000 onwards. Across outlets.