Abhishek Chauhan turns discarded elements into design currency for his award-winning edit

He showcased the well-imagined range at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI and we were impressed by how he explored plant-based alternatives such as mango, cactus and tomato leather, fabrics made from orange fibres, and recycled polyester.

“Each material offered different possibilities in terms of texture, structure and surface. Rather than treating them merely as fabrics, I approached them as materials that could be manipulated, engineered and transformed into something beyond their conventional applications,” explains the Delhi-based designer.

The collection draws heavily from the visual language of oxidation, weathering and decay. The surfaces and silhouettes feel almost geological or organic, as though they evolved rather than being constructed.